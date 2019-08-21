Charles County Public Schools officially starts the 2019-20 school year on Tuesday, Sept. 3, as an anticipated 27,000 students head to the classroom, according to a school system news release. Students in the 3-year-old and prekindergarten programs start school on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
New this school year is the opening of Billingsley Elementary School, an expansion of the student identification badge program at all high schools, changes to the student cell phone policy and dress code, and an online student registration process.
Charles County Public Schools has several important programs and information for parents, students and staff as the new school year takes shape.
Billingsley Elementary School opens
Charles County Public Schools is kicking off its school year with several special events, including the opening of its 22nd elementary school. Located off Billingsley Road in White Plains is Billingsley Elementary School, home of the Bobcats. Billingsley is expected to open Sept. 3 with about 700 students. The school includes environmentally-friendly design features, two floors for learning and several playing fields for students. Sabrina Robinson-Taylor is principal at Billingsley and manages an active Twitter account: @Billingsley_ES.
Elementary school redistricting takes effect
With the opening of Billingsley this school year, the systemwide elementary school redistricting takes effect. To create an attendance zone for Billingsley, as well as alleviate overcrowding at several other elementary schools, the Board of Education approved an elementary school redistricting in 2018. To see what school zone your child attends, use the School Locator feature on the school system website: www.ccboe.com/index.php/school-locator2.
Student ID badge program expands to all high schools
The school system has expanded the use of student identification badges to all seven high schools, two middle schools and one elementary school. The badge program is part of the school system’s increased focus on school safety and security. Badges include a student’s name, school of attendance, class grade and school year. Each ID features a unique barcode for use with procedures such as tracking late arrivals and early dismissals, purchasing meals in the cafeteria or checking materials out of the school library. The program was piloted last school year at La Plata High, John Hanson Middle and J.P. Ryon Elementary schools. Hanson and Ryon will continue use this year. General Smallwood Middle School will also launch the program this school year. Plans are also underway to launch the program at Billingsley later this school year. To read more about the project, visit www.ccboe.com.
Updated dress code, cell phone policy for students
The Board of Education in June approved an updated cell phone policy and dress code for students. Both take effect this school year. The updated dress code addresses ripped jeans and pants, different types of headwear and leggings. The updates are included in the 2019-20 Code of Student Conduct posted online at www.ccboe.com/ss/wpcontent/uploads/CodeofStudentConduct20192020.pdf.
Changes to the cell phone policy include permission of use by students on school buses or school-chartered vehicles as long as they do not cause a disruption, and permitted use among high school students during their lunch and/or activity period only. The changes also allow for elementary school parents to request principal approval for their child to be able to bring a cell phone to school for a specific reason. The updated policy is included in the 2019-20 Code of Student Conduct.
Additionally, updates were made to the Code of Student Conduct that include increased levels of response for behavioral infractions, such as disrespect and threats of violence. Students receive a copy of the Code on the first day of school; parents are required to review the Code and complete a review form and send back to their child’s school.
Procedures for volunteers, chaperones
Parents and community members interested in volunteering in Charles County Public Schools as well as those who attend special events, such as field trips, must complete registration procedures in order to volunteer. All volunteers are required to complete a background screening and participate in training requirements. Volunteer approval is for one year, meaning any approved volunteer from last year must complete the process again for the 2019-20 school year. Visit the volunteer page for additional information at www.ccboe.com/index.php/volunteer-information-ql. School system staff members are no longer required to complete the screening, as Charles County Public Schools launched additional background screenings for staff this school year.
‘See Something, Say Something’
Charles County Public Schools is continuing its efforts to provide safe, inviting and welcoming learning environments for students and staff. The “See Something, Say Something” campaign continues this school year with an emphasis on reporting unsafe or threatening behavior. The school system encourages students, staff, parents and community members to report anything that threatens the safety of others. An anonymous reporting tool is located on the Charles County Public Schools’ website at www.ccboe.com/index.php/see-something-say-something.
The Office of School Safety and Security investigates all reports, often with the assistance of school resource officers. The school system also has an anonymous reporting hotline at 301-302-8305.
Meal prices increase by 5 cents this year
Breakfast and lunch prices increased by 5 cents this year for students. Breakfast is $1.35 for elementary school students and $1.45 for middle and high school students. Lunch prices are $2.70 for elementary school students and $2.95 for middle and high school students. Meal selections are posted online at ccboe.nutrislice.com/.
Charles County Public Schools uses an online cafeteria prepayment system called MyPayments Plus. Parents can add money and monitor their child’s meal accounts. Visit www2.mypaymentsplus.com/welcome to sign up or access an account. Some students may be eligible for reduced price or free meals. Parents can apply online for free and reduced price meals at www.myschoolapps.com/Application.
New online registration system
Over the summer, Charles County Public Schools launched a new online registration system for parents. The system is available on the school system website at www.ccboe.com/index.php/online-registration.
The page features details about the registration process, what is required for parents enrolling a student new to CCPS and an easy-to-follow video tutorial. The registration website also includes step-by-step directions for users. Parents with students already enrolled in the school system can register another child using an active ParentVue account. A registration tab is located in the upper right-hand corner of all active ParentVue accounts. Click the tab to begin registration.
Parents new to Charles County Public Schools must first create a ParentVue account to register online using a valid email address. New users must select create new account from the more options menu.
The online registration process requires users to upload document copies and/or images of required documents. A school staff member will review all online registrations and screen submissions to ensure all required information is submitted. Parents can also complete the registration process in person using a computer or kiosk at their child’s zoned school. Parents should contact the school to see if they need to set up an appointment.
Mudd renovations complete, other renovations under way
Students and staff at Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School return to a new building this school year. The school underwent a major renovation that took two years to complete and includes a new main entrance and the building of a separate cafeteria and gym.
Arthur Middleton Elementary School has received several building enhancements during the last year. The school building that once included an open-space floor plan now features classrooms with walls, providing a more structured learning environment for students. Spaces such as the media center have been enclosed, and the building features a new entrance that allows staff to monitor who is entering and leaving the building. Additionally, a contractor is working to install a new roof.
Students at Eva Turner Elementary School will begin their school year at a different location: the Transition School in Waldorf. Turner is set to undergo a renovation that staff expect will take two years to complete.
The renovation will modernize the building, increase space to maximize instructional opportunities and upgrade both the mechanical and electrical systems.
Construction begins in September and is expected to be complete in June 2021. The Transition School is located at 3155 John Hanson Drive in Waldorf. Telephone numbers are 301-885-0032 or 301-753-2087.
Work will soon begin to expand space at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School. A renovation is planned for Stoddert that includes the expansion of classroom space to accommodate an additional 250 students. The renovation project is in the contract bidding stages but work is expected to start on the Stoddert campus this fall. The renovation will take place in phases and students will not relocate off campus during construction; different parts of the building will be sectioned off during construction. The renovation is expected to take three years to complete.
Vaccinations must be up to date
State law requires students to have minimum immunization levels to attend school. Vaccine requirements range depending on the age and grade of a student, and include DPT, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, hepatitis B, Hib, Prevnar, Tdap and meningococcal. Students can receive all required vaccines at their doctor’s office.
Students can attend school without completed immunizations, but parents have to show proof of an appointment occurring within 20 calendar days from the first day of school, Sept. 3. The Charles County Department of Health is holding vaccine clinics by appointment.
Bring a photo ID when visiting
Charles County Public Schools requires all visitors, including staff, to provide a government-issued photo identification prior to gaining access to any school. Schools are equipped with a video monitoring system. Visitors must first press a doorbell and present a photo ID to gain entry to schools and centers. Visitors must also sign in at the main office using the ScholarChip system, which scans photo IDs. ScholarChip compares visitor information against the National Sex Offender Registry.
What bus does my child ride?
The school system is sponsoring a bus hotline for parents to call with questions about bus routes. Call 301-932-6655 from 8:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 29-30, and 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 3-4 to reach the hotline.
Bus route information will be available through the School Locator application beginning this week.
Plan the 2019-20 school year calendar available
The 2019-20 Charles County Public Schools Parent Handbook/Calendar is available online at www.ccboe.com. All students and staff receive a copy the first week of school.
ParentVue/StudentVue access
Charles County Public Schools has an online grade book program for parents and students to track grades, attendance, assignments and more. The system, ParentVue for parents and StudentVue for students, will be live for the 2019-20 school year the week of Aug. 26.
Parents who do not receive account activation information should contact their child’s school. Parents will need to provide photo identification in order to pick-up account activation information for their child. An overview of how to use ParentVue is posted on the school system website at www.ccboe.com/index.php/parentvue-account-overview.
Receive email, phone, text notifications
Charles County Public Schools uses email, phone call and text message alerts as part of systemwide and school-based parent and staff communication. The notification system, School Messenger, pulls data from the student information and staff data systems. It is important parents provide a valid phone number and email address on their child’s emergency card. Parents should notify their child’s school of any changes. Text message alerts are available as an opt-in feature, meaning parents must opt-in to receive messages. Text Y or YES to 67587. Text STOP to 67587 at any time to opt out.
Community members can receive emergency text message notification through the Charles County Citizen Notification System. Sign up at www.charlescountymd.gov/CNS and select Charles County Public Schools under notifications.
Visit your child’s school
Orientations and back-to-school events are planned for August, September and October. A complete list of school orientation and open house events is posted under the In the News section at www.ccboe.com/pr. A list of set open house and back-to-school nights is posted online at www.ccboe.com/pr/open-houses-planned-for-schools-4/.