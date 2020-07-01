Charles County Public Schools appoints two new assistant superintendents

The former publisher of Southern Maryland Newspapers and the executive director of human resources for Charles County Public Schools are joining CCPS Superintendent Kimberly Hill's executive leadership team as assistant superintendents.
Karen Acton, former publisher of the Maryland Independent and former chief financial officer for Post Community Media, will join Hill's leadership team as assistant superintendent of fiscal services beginning July 20, bringing more than 35 years of financial experience to CCPS.
In addition, Nikial Majors, who joined CCPS in October 2017 as executive director of human resources, has received an upgrade in her position, to assistant superintendent of human resources, effective July 1, according to a CCPS news release.
“Both Acton and Majors are skilled leaders who are focused on building strong teams to accomplish CCPS goals,” Hill stated in the release. “I am excited to continue working with Majors. Her commitment to bringing highly qualified and diverse talent to CCPS schools and facilities is evident in her work ethic, our revamped onboarding procedures and the number of diverse staff in schools and classrooms. Acton brings to CCPS years of financial leadership and budget experience in the private sector. For the past five years, she was a financial executive working with a budget similar in size to CCPS. I look forward to Acton joining the CCPS family and bringing a wealth of financial experience to our budget and finance operations.”
Majors said she is deeply honored to be named an assistant superintendent.
“I am truly honored that Dr. Hill has the confidence in me to promote me to this level of position, as well as the board of education,” Majors said in an interview with the Maryland Independent. “I have really enjoyed working under their leadership and I thank them for the opportunity they have given me and their willingness to listen. To listen to things like, 'We need to do more with cultural competency. We need to focus on diversity recruiting. Now my message is going to be we need to be focused on retention and compensation for our workforce. I'm honored and I'm privileged and I'm excited and I'm looking forward to all of the challenges this job will bring. I hope that I will continue to make a difference and be the difference in Charles County Public Schools.”
Prior to joining CCPS, Majors worked for 10 years with the global law firm Nixon Peabody LLP. Her experiences gave her an excellent foundation in human resources, management and administration, Majors said.
“I am so thrilled to bring all of those skills closer to home and to work locally within my community in Southern Maryland in Charles County Public Schools,” Majors said. “It's a wonderful experience for me to really be able to support an organization's people strategies that actually gives back to our community through our kids. Their mission of teaching and learning is very attractive to me.”
During her two-and-a-half years with CCPS, Majors has worked to expand recruitment of a diverse workforce, both reflective and understanding of the school system's diverse student body. Majors said one of her goals going forward is to focus on employee retention.
“If you can't retain the people you recruit, you have turnover and it's a vicious cycle, so I'd really like to turn our attention this year to addressing our current retention situation, so I want to peal back that layer of onion and understand why people are leaving us,” Majors said.
Majors said she plans to look at CCPS communications, how the school system helps employees balance work and family, and compensation.
“We need to build a culture where our employees want to stay and to continue working for us,” Majors said. “I understand that we are the largest employer in Charles County, but I want us to be the employer of choice. I want people to want to come to CCPS because it's a great place to work, they feel challenged and the work is interesting, and they feel like they're treated well and compensated fairly.”
Majors has a bachelor of science in business administration from Towson University, and a master of business administration degree with a concentration in human resources management from Johns Hopkins University. She is a member of the Society for Human Resources Management and the Human Resources Association National Capital Area. Majors holds both the SHRM-SCP and SPHR certifications.
Prior to joining CCPS, Acton served as controller for the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops in Washington, D.C., according to the release. In her position, Acton oversaw revenues of nearly $274 million. She provided direction to the accounting and business operation and grants administration units within the Office of Finance and Accounting. Acton managed accounting staff within accounts payable, accounts receivable, payroll, bank reconciliations, general ledger entries and general ledger analysis.
She also coordinated the annual audit process, worked closely with the chief financial officer to prepare monthly and yearly financial reports and analysis and developed financial business plans and forecasts including cash flow projections, the release stated.
Prior to that, for six years Acton was the chief financial officer for Post Community Media LLC and Post Newsweek Media. Acton also served as the controller and publisher for Southern Maryland Newspapers for eight years, and controller and general manager of Chesapeake Publishing for nearly 20 years.
“I am very excited about joining Charles County Public Schools and an organization that gives back to the community,” Acton said in the news release. “I have been fortunate in my career to work for organizations that give back to the community and Charles County Public Schools does that.”
Acton has a bachelor of science in business management and a master of science in financial management from the University of Maryland University College. She has held positions on the board of directors with the Charles County Chamber of Commerce, and the board of governors with the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center. Additionally, Acton was both a member and executive board member of the MDDC Press Association for 15 years.