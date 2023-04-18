Charles County was awarded about $3 million from the state of Maryland to help ongoing efforts to expand rural broadband in the county.
Charles County projects were two of the 35 projects awarded funds through Connect Maryland, an initiative to close the digital divide through the Maryland Office of Statewide Broadband.
“Internet access is essential for Marylanders to have a pathway to receive critical information, be innovated with their communities and participate in the local economy,” Gov. Wes Moore (D) said in an April 5 release. “These awards help ensure that the infrastructure exists to make Maryland more equitable.
Charles County received $2.96 million in total grant money for projects that will help connect a more than 400 households to high-speed internet.
The largest grant for $1.7 million was given for a project by Comcast to connect about 94 homes in the county, while another $1.2 million was given to Verizon to connect 333 homes.
“We are proud to deepen our partnership with Charles County to bring next-generation broadband to more homes and businesses throughout the county,” Michael Parker, senior vice president of Comcast Beltway Region, said in the release.
“Technology is a powerful driver of innovation and economic growth, and we are excited to further invest in Charles County to ensure residents and businesses can fully participate in today’s digital economy,” Parker added.
Comcast also received a $942,223 grant to hook up 36 homes in Calvert County, according to a list of awards obtained by Southern Maryland News.
“This grant will assist Verizon in the deployment of its all-fiber network and Fios home internet service to addresses in Charles County, and thousands of additional homes and businesses in other parts of the state,” Tony Lewis, vice president of state government policy for Verizon, said in the release.
Verizon was also awarded a $2 million award to wire 199 homes in St. Mary’s County.
The grant awards for Charles County are a further advancement of goals set out by the county commissioners to expand broadband access.
ThinkBig Networks has worked with the county since December 2020 on the Nanjemoy/Cobb Neck Broadband buildout project to bring fiber optic services to western and southern Charles County. Since the start of the project, about 217 homes have been lit by ThinkBig.
The county also maintains a Neighborhood Broadband Extension project to connect isolated pockets of residents in areas that otherwise have broadband connections and a Rural Broadband Installation Grant for homes where long setbacks or driveways require homeowners to contribute to the costs of installation services.
“We are pleased that we have received additional funding that will allow us to continue to strive for all Charles County residents to have broadband services,” Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said in the release.