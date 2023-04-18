Moore and Collins

Gov. Wes Moore (D), left, and Charles County Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) converse during a visit by Moore to the county on April 4.

 Staff photo by Darryl Kinsey Jr.

Charles County was awarded about $3 million from the state of Maryland to help ongoing efforts to expand rural broadband in the county.

Charles County projects were two of the 35 projects awarded funds through Connect Maryland, an initiative to close the digital divide through the Maryland Office of Statewide Broadband.


