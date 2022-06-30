Charles County received two grants to address broadband infrastructure needs in the county from the Office of Statewide Broadband.
Deborah Hall, deputy county administrator, and Evelyn Jacobson, chief of information technology, announced the grants awarded through the Connect Maryland Program.
The grant program through the Maryland Office of Statewide Broadband provided funding for Category 1 (Contiguous areas with no infrastructure) and Category 2 (Isolated pockets and roads without broadband infrastructure within otherwise served areas) projects.
The grants were given through partnerships with broadband service providers for the grants to take effect.
An $884k grant was given through ThinkBig Network for a Category 1 project to provide service to approximately 350 properties in the North Nanjemoy area.
The grant requires a 30% match from the county.
A second grant worth $9.6 million was also awarded to the county for Category 1 and Category 2 projects in the Dentsville and Charlotte Hall areas.
About 996 properties would be serviced through the build out with only a 1% match required by the county.
According to the presentation, Comcast matches 17% of the grant.
The cost of providing service to long driveways is included in both grants.
According to Jacobson, the most recent grants have allowed the county to reach “most” Category 1 areas in the county.
The grant money given by the state aids the county in providing broadband access to underserved communities in the county through the Rural Broadband Task Force
ThinkBig Network’s Nanjemoy Cobb Neck Broadband buildout, which began in Spring 2021, has connected 49 customers in Nanjemoy and Cobb Neck.
The Rural Broadband Task Force plans to seek funding for long driveway projects, also known as Category 3 projects, through a grant program that’s scheduled to be announced later this summer.
Free fare program extended
Riders of Charles County’s VanGo system will have an opportunity to enjoy free rides for the next fiscal year thanks to a vote by Charles County Commissioners.
Commissioners voted unanimously to continue the VanGo free fare pilot program through fiscal 2023.
“The program absolutely increases equity and we’re so proud to be able to continue to support their program,” Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D) told Southern Maryland News.
VanGo’s “Zero-Fare” policy began earlier this year after commissioners were originally briefed on the plan in December.
All VanGo Services were included in the program that was set to run out on June 30.
According to a survey given to riders, the program was an overwhelming success, with 97% of riders voting in favor of the free fare policy.
About 61% of respondents identified as Black or African American, which was similar to statistics shown in December stating that nearly 70% of riders identified as such.
While the program is slated to continue into 2023, commissioners and VanGo officials are working towards the possibility of permanently removing fares from VanGo buses.
School board budget clears final hurdle
A $439 million budget for Charles County Schools cleared its final administrative hurdle before its full adoption on July 1.
Charles County Commissioners officially approved the district’s budget as a part of the board’s approval items on Tuesday.
The budget includes about $19.3 million in state funding and $12 million in additional county funding to fully fund the school system.
The fiscal 2023 budget included funding for the first Blueprint for Maryland’s Future requirements for expanding prekindergarten as well as other program expansions including the hiring of four new bus drivers.
