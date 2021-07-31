Charles County Public Schools has made a major change to their mask policy just one month before the start of the new school year.
In a press release on Thursday night, the school system announced that masks are now required for staff, students and visitors at all Charles County Public School facilities starting on Friday, regardless of vaccination status.
Masks will also be required on all Charles County Public School buses for drivers, attendants and students.
“Since the start of the pandemic, CCPS has worked closely with state and local health officials to monitor health metrics and make decisions for the school system based on local data,” the release stated.
According to the release, Superintendent Dr. Maria Navarro made the decision to return to masking in schools after reviewing recent COVID-19 data and vaccination rates for ages 12 to 18 years old.
According to the Charles County Department of Health, only 38% of that age group has been vaccinated in the county.
Students participating in athletics will also be under new requirements when their seasons begin on Aug. 11.
Charles county student athletes will be required to provide proof of having been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or participate in a free COVID-19 screening program, the release states.
Testing will be provided as a part of a program with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Parents of student-athletes must complete a registration and consent form for their children in order for them to be tested.
Families with more than one student athlete must complete a form for each athlete.
To sign up, parents are asked to visit https://schoolcovid19test.com to register their children starting at 9 a.m. on Friday.
Charles County now joins Baltimore city, Baltimore County, Frederick County, Montgomery County, and Prince George’s County in requiring face masks in school.