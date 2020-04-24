Charles County school board adopts fourth quarter grading policy

The Charles County school board voted Tuesday afternoon during a virtual board meeting to adopt a “pass/incomplete” grading policy that will provide a one-half point GPA “quality point” to most high school students who complete their fourth-quarter distance learning.
During the same meeting, the board also voted to reduce its proposed budget request by $2.4 million and to waive certain policies due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Due to the meeting being held online, no public recognitions were held and no public comment was heard, although board chairwoman Virginia McGraw urged the public to submit written comments to the board via email.
In her opening remarks, Superintendent Kimberly Hill acknowledged that these are extraordinary times.
“Our doors may be closed, but people are still giving their all for children, whether they are coming into their offices or working from home, providing information or answering questions online. I could not be more proud of the way our people continue to step up every day for children,” Hill said.
The grading policy is one of three proposals brought forth by Hollstein.
The direction received from Maryland State Department of Education, Hollstein said, was to create a grading policy for the fourth quarter that would incentivize students to participate in learning opportunities but includes some supports to ensure that students unable to fully participate would not be harmed.
“Honestly, this was a tough task to come up with — how to ensure that we’re providing distance learning, how to make sure that students are mastering the critical content, but also understanding that this is a public health emergency, and that we also have to have grace during this time, and we don’t want to harm any student who’s in a situation where they don’t have technology, or who has a family member ill, or that school is taking second to meeting basic needs,” Hollstein said.
Hollstein said the school system’s policy is in line with what many school systems in Maryland and across the country are doing.
Under the policy, final grades would be based on the average of the grades earned during the first three quarters of the school year.
Students’ distance learning would be graded on a pass/incomplete basis, meaning if they complete the distance learning assignments, they will earn a “pass” grade, and if not, they will earn an “incomplete.”
High school students with a passing grade average for the first three quarters and a pass grade for the fourth quarter would receive a one-half “quality point” to their GPA. For instance, a student with an 80% average for the first three quarters would receive an 85% for the year if earning a “P” grade in the fourth quarter.
“In order to qualify for a half quality point, you must have a passing grade after three quarters,” Hollstein said.
Other options considered by the board included a full one-point quality point boost or none at all.
Students who had a failing average for the first three quarters would still be able to receive credit for the course if they complete distance learning, online or by paper, and earn a pass grade.
“They would have to receive a ‘P’ instead of an ‘incomplete.’ They would not qualify for the quality point, and their GPA would only be reflective of the first three quarters of school so there isn’t a positive impact on the student’s GPA, but they will receive credit for the course, so there’s no harm there, and a student having to fail the course and have to repeat next year,” Hollstein said.
Hollstein said that for seniors in danger of failing and without access to technology, individualized packets for the classes they need to complete are being created, and seniors will have to send pictures of the completed assignments to counselors in order to graduate.
Students with a failing average grade for the first three quarters and earning an incomplete in the fourth quarter would fail the class, and if a senior, would not be allowed to graduate.
“Unfortunately, for a student who’s failing after three quarters, if they do not participate in distance learning and cannot show any evidence that they have completed any of the fourth quarter work, then they will not be able to graduate and will hopefully be able to take some summer school courses — depending on what summer school looks like — and be able to participate in summer graduation,” Hollstein said.
Hollstein said teachers would have discretion to say whether a student’s work and/or participation was enough to earn a “P” grade.
Board member Tajala Battle-Lockhart, the parent of a middle school student, questioned why middle school students would not receive an equivalent quality point boost.
“It only applies to high school students because we’re dealing with credits there,” Hollstein said.
“If they’re doing the work too, their work should count just as much as a high school student’s work should count, in my opinion,” Battle-Lockhard said. “We should be fair across the board in who we’re giving the quality point to.”
After Battle-Lockhart’s motion to include a one-half quality point for middle school students failed, she abstained from the fourth-quarter grading vote, which passed 6-0.
Hollstein stressed in an email afterward that while grades and GPA are important, the fourth quarter content is even more critical to students’ future academic success.
“The content planned for fourth quarter is based on critical content and will help students find success in the next grade or course,” Hollstein wrote.
The board also voted to temporarily suspend 13 policies, including policies relating to one-on-one online communications between students and staff, interim fourth-quarter report cards, the calculation of grades, mandated testing, mandatory fire drills, extracurricular eligibility, public forums and approval of textbooks.
“At some point we hope these suspensions will be lifted, at a later meeting, and when these policy suspensions are lifted, the current policy language would then take full force and effect,” said board attorney Eric Schwartz.
The board also approved suspending policy relating to the establishment of graduation ceremonies.
Hill said she is working on what form recognition of senior accomplishments would take, and asked Student Member of the Board DeJuan Woods to help form an advisory committee of students to assist with that process.
“I know that a lot of seniors, and a lot of parents, are worried about what graduation may look like. We still are unclear as to what this might be, but we’re making plans for alternative celebrations,” Hill said.
The board also unanimously approved amending its budget request, which has already been submitted to the Charles County Board of Commissioners, by $2.4 million, postponing the hiring of additional mental health staff and finding other sources to fund a reading program and a behavioral program.
In addition, the board approved a $10.3 million budget transfer from lapsed salaries and other expenditures to cover GPS systems for school buses in the 2020-2021 school year, supporting online learning and instructional materials, replacement of laptops and computers over six years old, the replacement of the septic system at Gale-Bailey Elementary School and other items.
