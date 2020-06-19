Charles County school board asks for options amid shortfall

Facing a $10 million budget shortfall, the Charles County Board of Education has directed Superintendent Kimberly Hill to look for more money to fund pay for teachers and staff.
The board held a special meeting virtually Thursday morning to go over the budget handed back by the county commissioners, a budget that is significantly less than the proposed budget submitted a few months ago.
The budget submitted back in February requested a $12.1 million — 6.3% — increase in funding from the county and an estimated $6.8 million — 3.5% — increase in funding from the state, compared to the previous year’s budget, to $411.4 million for fiscal year 2021.
Four months later, the school board is looking at significantly reduced local and state contributions — 1.9% and 1.4%, respectively — reducing the budget for next year to $401 million.
The county contribution includes a $1.9 million maintenance of effort increase to meet an expected enrollment increase of 265 students.
To line up the numbers, the superintendent decreased the amount set aside for collective bargaining with the unions from $8.3 million to $2.4 million.
The school system also nixed spending for mental health and student support initiatives in its revised budget.
The decrease in funds for staff did not sit well with many board members.
Board member Michael Lukas asked if there was any way to find at least $1 million more for staff pay increases, given the uncertainties of the upcoming school year.
“Going forward, there are a lot of things that certainly are going to be different in the coming school year, and the $2.4 million in collective bargain assumptions; we are asking all of our personnel to do a lot, and I’m really not comfortable with that number,” Lukas said. “I think that number needs to be higher, and I would have a very hard time going forward knowing what we’re asking all of our personnel to do … for what we’re asking them to do, I just don’t think that that is sufficient.”
“This budget was built on a paradigm … that’s not going to be in existence in the next school year. There are a lot of things that aren’t going to happen because of COVID,” Lukas said.
Hill said she absolutely wants to support teachers and employees, but money has to come from somewhere.
“We’re at a point where decisions have to be made about how to move forward in the school system with the limited amount of dollars that we have,” Hill said. “I understand what Mr. Lukas is saying, that there should be other areas in this budget that we can take money from to shift those resources to our employees for compensation. The issue becomes the unknown, which really is what we’re dealing with right now and through the fall. We don’t know what schools are going to look like in the fall, and we’re working very hard to come up with options with how to reopen schools in the fall. But in addition to that unknown is that we’re probably going to be spending more money on things like sanitation and cleaning supplies and food service, because of the different way that we have to do this. I value every single employee in this organization, but I have to make very difficult decisions about how to run this $400 million operation, and there are certain costs that don’t change and don’t go away.”
Previously, Hill had presented as an option to the board budgeting for 98% employment, meaning that the budget would be calculated assuming that 2% of all positions are vacant at any given time. Up until now, the budget has been calculated at 100% employment, meaning any extra funds due to salary lapses are transferred to the uncommitted fund balance.
Hill said that calculating a budget based on the assumption of 98% employment makes her uneasy, as it did many members of the board, who nonetheless voted unanimously to direct the school system to present budget options calculating 99% and 98% employment, as well as directing the superintendent to look for other possible areas to cut and to present those options to the board next week.
These discussions come as the clock is ticking down — the board must approve a balanced budget no later than June 30, and the FY 2021 budget takes effect July 1.
