A potential transportation crisis for thousands of Charles public school students and their parents may have been averted after the local board of education agreed to a series of demands by the Charles County School Bus Contractors Association.

The school system announced in a press release that the Charles County Board of Education approved an 8-hour workday for all contracted bus drivers and attendants after a closed session meeting on Tuesday evening.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews