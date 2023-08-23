A potential transportation crisis for thousands of Charles public school students and their parents may have been averted after the local board of education agreed to a series of demands by the Charles County School Bus Contractors Association.
The school system announced in a press release that the Charles County Board of Education approved an 8-hour workday for all contracted bus drivers and attendants after a closed session meeting on Tuesday evening.
“A successful start to the school year for all students is my top priority,” Superintendent Maria Navarro said in the release. “When students miss school, not only are they missing instruction, but many rely on meals provided at school.”
According to the release, drivers and attendants who cover a shift of 4 hours or more will be credited for 8 hours of work, regardless of whether they worked a full 8 hours or not.
And, drivers who work less than 4 hours will be paid a minimum of 6 hours.
In addition, All contracted bus drivers and attendants will also get a 5% cost of living increase, the same increase given to drivers who are directly employed by the county.
According to the release, the changes to the pay for contracted drivers and attendants will cost the school system about $2 million.
A cost of living increase was one of the main talking points of the Charles County Bus Drivers and Attendants Association, which represents about 43% of bus drivers and attendants in Charles County.
While the contractors came out in favor of an 8-hour work day, union representatives contend the drivers were the first to ask for the hours increase.
Contractors are "using the 8-hour workday which the union promoted over two years ago along with a number of benefits the drivers were asking for,” Jerome Nedd, a member of the Charles County Bus Drivers and Attendants Association, told Southern Maryland News on Tuesday.
News of the cost of living Increase was first announced in a press release by the school system on Aug. 18. The release also announced a 45-day period for the school system and bus contractors to work out the terms of a multiyear contract.
News of the increase came after a press conference by the Charles County School Bus Contractors Association at the Swann Transportation bus lot in La Plata on Tuesday morning where contractors warned they could not guarantee service on Aug. 28 — the first day of school — unless contractors had a multiyear contract and drivers were guaranteed an eight hour workday.
“We want to ensure our families as much advance notice as possible that on Aug. 28, the 24 school bus contractors may not be operating,” Mark Koch, president of Koch Trucking and president of the Charles County School Bus Contractors Association said during the press conference.
Contractors were demanding an 8-hour workday for contracted drivers, parity in pay with contracted drivers and county-employed drivers, and a multiyear transportation contract with the county to provide more stability for contractors.
Contractors were supported by county parents groups Charles County Moms of Color and Charles County Rise, who put out a joint release condemning the school system for their role in the potential transportation gridlock.
“Today we are confronted with an alarming risk that more than 23,000 school students and parents may face a disruption in bus transportation services on the first day of school,” the release read. “This crisis arises from the school system’s refusal to treat bus drivers and attendants equitably.”
Del. Edith J. Patterson (D-Charles) also spoke at the event in support of contractors.
“I stand in solidarity to make sure No. 1, that our kids are on a safe bus, and No. 2, that our employees receive fair wages,” Patterson said. “It’s a matter of equity.
Tuesday evening’s press release signaled an end of over a month of fighting between the school district and Charles County’s 24 independent bus contractors over the parameters of a new master contract for bus service for students.
While the school system offered a new 1-year contract on July 21, the deal was rejected by the contractors association, who were demanding a multi-year contract similar to those given to contractors in other jurisdictions.
The need for a multiyear contract was part of a 15-page report assembled by the Task Force to Study School Bus Operator Contracts and Wages, which wrapped up its final meeting on Tuesday afternoon, hours after contractors stated their demands to the press.
According to the report, the task force noted that the school system’s year to year model was “uncommon” in bus contracting in the state and that most school districts offered multi-year contracts.
St. Mary’s County Public Schools offers 6-year contracts to its bus contractors while the Calvert public school system offers a 6-year deal with additional single-year options for a total of 12 years.
An 8-hour work day for bus operators and multiyear contracts were a pair of the 10 recommendations laid out in the report.
Also included in the recommendations were for the signature of a labor peace agreement to allow collective bargaining between the school system and ATU Local 689, which represents the Charles County Bus Drivers and Attendants Association.
The union also asked for dual 3-year contracts for both collective bargaining and bus contracting.
Paul Tyler, legal counsel for ATU Local 689, said any conversations over the contract must allow for the union to have a seat at the table.
“Anything the board of education and the contractors want to discuss that affects employment must involve ATU Local 689,” Tyler said during Tuesday’s task force meeting.
Southern Maryland News reached out to the Charles County Bus Contractors Association and received a statement from Koch: "CCSBCA and its 24 small community based companies were encouraged to read the CCBOE Press Release stating CCBOE's intent to provide equity to our drivers and attendants in the form of a Master School Bus Contract that includes a 5% COLA, a minimum 8 hr workday and a multi-year contract; the same terms provided to the CCBOE's 30 drivers, as well as in some of our neighboring jurisdictions. We look forward to receiving and reviewing an agreement that incorporates these representations and will allow the School Bus Contractors to continue providing safe, quality transportation."
Southern Maryland News also received a copy of budget transfers made by the school system during their May 22 meeting which freed up $8.5 million dollars for a number of budget increase including higher than anticipated health insurance costs, operations increases and expansion of the school system's central office building.
