Charles County school system planning options for fall

Charles County Public Schools is preparing for the launch of several summer learning programs, as well as developing contingency plans for the 2020-21 school year, Superintendent Kimberly Hill told viewers of a Facebook Live town hall hosted by Charles County Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) via the online platform Zoom on Thursday evening.
Stewart, herself a middle school teacher in Prince George’s County, posed questions that had been submitted to her by parents and community members to Hill and school board chairwoman Virginia McGraw.
Asked if Charles County would take into account data from schools elsewhere in the world that have reopened following shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hill noted that the decision on whether to reopen schools will be made by State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon.
“It’s a state superintendent decision,” Hill said. “Local superintendents — there are 24 of us in the state of Maryland — we are in weekly communication with the state superintendent. She has been extremely open and collaborative with us in hearing our concerns and listening to our input regarding the decisions she will make, with the health department and the governor’s office.”
Hill said the school system has formed five reopening workgroups — elementary, middle and high school education, operations and health and public safety — to look at “a menu of options” on how the school system should reopen.
“Unfortunately, today, I can’t tell you what will happen on Aug. 24, which is set to be our first day of school,” Hill said. “All of that will depend upon the conditions in our country, the spread of the virus, the containment of the virus and the status of our health facilities and whether they can handle a potential outbreak, but the short answer is yes, we are absolutely looking beyond the state of Maryland and even the United States to the experiences of other countries as they reopen schools.”
Stewart asked if, should schools reopen in the fall, parents with health concerns for their family or children might still have the opportunity to continue distance learning.
“Our first priority is to make sure that everyone is safe when they return to school” Hill said. “The health department may say it is safe to open, and some families may have individual reasons to say, ‘I don’t feel safe yet.’ So we’re looking at options — that’s not something that completely can be decided locally; the state has regulations about school attendance, hours of attendance, days of attendance — but we have asked Dr. Salmon to talk with her team and she is collaborating with the 24 superintendents locally to look at if we could continue in some way some distance learning for those families who don’t feel comfortable yet coming back or those families who have students with health impairments.”
In answer to a question about changing board policies in light of the coronavirus pandemic, McGraw said the school board has been reviewing its policies each month, and suspending some for the crisis.
“During this crisis, at each board meeting, we have looked at the policies we can suspend to give Dr. Hill the latitude to be able to make decisions, within the parameters of the policies, but be able to move forward,” McGraw said.
Hill said that the school system would also be announcing several new summer programs during its Tuesday afternoon meeting, after press time.
Although she didn’t go into specifics, Hill said those programs will include a virtual summer school program, a free COVID-19 recovery program allowing students to audit classes online, optional fun summer activities for students in grades kindergarten through eighth, an invite-only, face-to-face program for students in need and Advanced Placement boot camps for students enrolled to take AP courses in the fall.
“We’re excited about the summer programs we’re offering. We don’t want them to be exactly like what we’ve been doing with distance learning; we want them to have some of those features but also have some additional options for kids,” Hill said.
Hill said that if the school system is still doing distance learning in the fall, things will be a little different, with more live interaction between students and teachers.
“If we are still doing predominantly distance learning, we’re really going to be doing more synchronous distance learning, when the teachers and the students are on the platform at the same time, so there can be that give and take and back and forth,” Hill said. “If we’re going to move forward for any length of time with distance learning, we’re going to be a little more prescriptive with our teachers, of exactly when they need to be online and when their students need to be online, so there’s a little more accountability for everyone to go through what we need to go through to accomplish the curricular goals.”
Hill said the school system is also preparing for a number of possibilities if schools open in the fall, including what to do if there is a winter spike in COVID-19 cases, forcing schools to close.
“I’ve asked our instructional task force workgroups to plan for that possibility, so if there’s a spike and we need to close down again, let’s have something in place so that everyone knows,” Hill said, adding that Deputy Superintendent Amy Hollstein has been creating professional development for teachers specifically in distance learning. “Part of our planning is, what if there’s a positive case at School X, but no positive cases anywhere else, what happens? We are going to establish specific protocols along with our partners at the health department to safeguard our student body and the adults who are there.”
Stewart said that the COVID-19 pandemic has forever altered the way teachers teach, a sentiment both Hill and McGraw agreed with.
“One of the things that I hope will come out of this is that school leaders can look at education, the process of how we educate our children, differently,” Stewart said. “I think this has been a terrible situation, but from the perspective of an educator and a parent, I really believe that this has opened some eyes and caused people to think outside the box, and just to know that we can deliver instruction in various ways. I’m hopeful that across the nation, educators, school leaders, will use this as a time of reflection and research, to figure out what the next century of teaching and learning will look like.”
Stewart asked her guests to choose one word they would use to describe the 2020-21 school year. Stewart herself chose the word “unforgettable,” while McGraw chose the word “challenging.”
Hill, however, chose to describe the school year as an “opportunity.”
“We do need to use these unusual times as an opportunity to do things differently,” Hill said. “There needed to be change in education, and this is an opportunity to do things differently. Imagine if someone had said to us on March 10, ‘In three weeks all of your teachers and all of your students are going to be doing distance learning.’ We would have all come up with a lot of excuses, wouldn’t we? But we couldn’t come up with excuses, we had to implement something meaningful for our kids.”
