New data released by the College Board last week shows a slight decline in the number of graduating seniors from Charles County Public Schools who took the SAT but a 1.4% increase with overall participation, rising from 48% in 2018 to 49.4% for the class of 2019.
Approximately 988 seniors in this year’s graduating class took the SAT compared to 1,000 test takers from the class of 2018. The percentage of SAT participants who identified as Hispanic/Latino rose from 6% in 2018 to 9% in 2019, and those test takers identifying as two or more races rose by 4 percentage points. The percentage of test takers who identified as African American dropped from 57% to 50%, the percentage of test takers who identified as white decreased by 1%, from 24% in 2018 to 23% this year, and the percentage of test takers who identified as Asian remained constant at 5%, according to a school system press release.
“Every little increase that we have is great, but I don’t think that it’s necessarily directed to one piece or another,” accountability director Cliff Eichel told the Maryland Independent during a phone interview on Friday. “We had 1,000 students last year and 988 in 2019. When you have numbers that big, that’s statistically insignificant.”
The SAT is used by many colleges as part of an admission process, the press release noted, and is designed to demonstrate a student’s mastery of certain subjects. Only scores for graduating seniors are included in the 2019 report.
Charles County seniors who graduated this year were offered nearly $120 million in scholarships. School system spokeswoman Katie O’Malley-Simpson said although the overall number of SAT takers declined, the percentage increased as the class of 2019 “was a smaller graduating class than the prior year.”
“Percentages are figured based on actual enrollment and graduation figures,” Simpson said.
When it comes to student performance across the state, the composite score dropped from 1066 in 2018 to 1041 this year. Mean scores in math decreased 13% as well as in reading and writing by 12%.
The number of overall seniors that took the SAT statewide, however, increased significantly from 40,639 in 2018 to 43,587 for the graduating class of 2019.
The SAT composite score for Charles County seniors dropped three points, according to the press release, from 1033 in 2018 to 1030 this year. The average scores for math and evidence-based reading and writing were 509 and 520, respectively. College Board officials have not yet released scores for individual schools in the 2019 report.
“I wouldn’t consider the three-point drop anything to be worried about,” said Eichel, emphasizing there’s a large number of colleges that do not require the SAT or ACT for admission. “I truly believe that all students in Charles County who need, or who want, to take a test for college are being afforded that opportunity, whether they pay for it or we help them.”
Regarding last year’s performance on the SAT for Charles County, seniors from La Plata High School’s Class of 2018 scored the highest at 1108 with a mean score of 549 in math and 559 for reading and writing. The second highest-scoring school was North Point with 1082, which also had the most number of test takers, followed by Maurice J. McDonough at 1029.
The composite SAT score for this year’s graduating class from Calvert County Pubic Schools remains above the state’s mean score, despite having a nine-point drop from the previous year. Seniors from the class of 2019 averaged a composite of 1115 compared to the state’s being only 1041, and participation remained similar with 66% of seniors taking the test in 2018 compared to 65% this year, according to a separate press release from Calvert County school officials.
Calvert students scored an average of 563 on the evidence-based reading and writing section, and 552 in math, both of which are also above the state and national average. Schools superintendent Daniel Curry said Calvert “is joining several other districts in Maryland and paying for all juniors to take the SAT” next year in March, as the school system recognizes that “taking the SAT opens doors” and wants to “further support” its students.
“We hope to ease the financial burden on families and help our juniors — whether or not they currently plan to attend college — across this milestone,” Curry said, “as they make decisions about the future.”
Although Charles County does not pay for students to take the SAT or any other test, Simpson said the school system works to ensure that all students are given fair opportunities financially and academically.
“Economic status does not determine whether or not you take a test in Charles County,” Eichel said. “We always want the best for our students and for them to do the best that they are capable of doing.”
