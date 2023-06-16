Jane Doe

This composite reconstruction is that of a Jane Doe found dead in Bel Alton on June 18,1998. 

 CHARLES COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

This weekend marks the 25th anniversary that a Jane Doe was found in a field near an abandoned home in Bel Alton.

On the eve of the anniversary of her discovery, the sheriff’s office hopes advancements in DNA profiling and a call to action could help solve the mystery of Jane Doe.


  

