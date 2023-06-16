This weekend marks the 25th anniversary that a Jane Doe was found in a field near an abandoned home in Bel Alton.
On the eve of the anniversary of her discovery, the sheriff’s office hopes advancements in DNA profiling and a call to action could help solve the mystery of Jane Doe.
“Our goal is to work with our forensic partners in hopes of applying advanced testing methods to this case, and giving a name to “Jane Doe”, Noelle Gehrman, deputy director of the forensic science section, said in the release.
The unknown woman between the ages of 25-35 years old was found near Irving Road and Route 301 on June 18, 1998. The victim was between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighed between 115-135 pounds had light complexion and no visible scars, marks or tattoos. Officers believe the woman may have been associated with businesses in the area near where she was found.
According to a copy of a flier from the FBI’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Program, the victim was found near an abandoned house completely nude and with a fractured skull.
The woman’s death was ruled as a homicide and detectives with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and members of the Forensic Science Section went to work to try and discover Jane Doe’s identity.
However, the lack of any identifying features or made the search extremely difficult.
“She was completely nude, she did not have any distinguishable scars marks or tattoos,” Lt. Frank Tona, current shift commander and former detective assigned to the case back in 2006, told Southern Maryland News. “There was no identification nearby, there was no clothing nearby.”
Tona said that detectives over the next few months searched local businesses and motels to see if they knew who the woman was, but were unable to determine her identity and called the situation “very difficult.”
“You don’t have any witnesses, you don’t know where she’s from, you don’t know how she got to this particular area and we don’t even know who she is so we don’t even know where to begin… no one reported her missing,” Tona added.
Despite the lack of leads, the sheriff’s office has worked hard to use advances in DNA technology to attempt to identify the victim.
The sheriff’s office provided a list of milestone dates in the search for the identity of Jane Doe in a release obtained by Southern Maryland News.
In 2005, a facial reconstruction of the victim was completed and distributed to law enforcement agencies.
In 2014, the forensic science section reached out to the Department of Homeland Security’s Biometric Support Center to attempt to identify the victim through her fingerprints, which was unsuccessful.
Also in 2014, Dr. Erin Kimmerle, an Anthropologist at the University of Florida, conducted an isotopic analysis on the victim to identify where the victim may have lived.
While the analysis did not provide an identity, it did reveal that the victim was most likely a local of Maryland.
In 2021, the forensic science section worked with the FBI Criminal Justice Information Services Division’s Latent and Forensic Support Unit in a second attempt to identify the victim through her fingerprints through the FBI’s Next Generation identification service.
While those searches have come up unsuccessful, advancements in DNA technology have allowed the creation of a mitochondrial DNA profile of the victim that could be used to identify if a maternal relative can be found.
“We are fortunate that we could get a mitochondrial DNA profile,” Gehrman said, “If someone from her maternal side comes forward we would be able to include or exclude them as a potential family member.”
Detective Sgt. John Elliott, said that DNA was a great help, but if the victim’s family hadn’t participated in a genealogy database or been arrested, it is difficult to use the DNA to identify them.
“They [family members] could be out in Charles County and we just don’t know it,” Elliott said.
Gehrman added that the case has been advertised through social media, the FBI’s unidentified website and other outlets, unfortunately without success.
“We know this is someone’s daughter, we know this is someone’s cousin. Someone is missing this young lady and we haven’t had anyone come forward,” Gehrman said.
However, in 2021, sheriff’s officers received a call from an anonymous individual that provided a tip to Charles County Crime Solvers that Elliott said provided “a lot of information” for the sheriff’s office to go on, but did not go into detail given the active investigation.
The sheriff’s office is asking the tipster that made tip number 473-M3730 to call back.
Anyone with information in this case should contact Det. Christopher Shankster at 301-932-3037.
Anonymous tipsters are asked to contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
Crime Solvers and the sheriff’s office are offering a combined reward of $5,000 for information leading to an arrest or indictment in this case.
