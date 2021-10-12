Longtime Charles County resident and school board member Virginia 'Ginny' McGraw was sworn in on Oct. 7 as the new president of the Maryland Association of Boards of Education.
The association consists of all 24 Maryland boards of education, whose ongoing vision is to champion excellence in public education. McGraw’s swearing in took place during the association’s annual conference, held this past week in Annapolis.
The retired Charles public school principal was named the 2009 Charles County Principal of the Year, and has served as a teacher and vice principal with the school system. McGraw continues to serve as a member of the Charles County Retired School Personnel Association, the Education Association of Charles County, and the Maryland State Education Association. She and her husband have been Charles County residents for over four decades.
“Ginny’s track record of leadership and commitment to quality public education speaks for itself,” said MABE Immediate Past President Tammy Fraley. “Her direct experience for decades in schools influences her approach to tackling the many challenges Maryland school districts continue to face, just as her active involvement with various education organizations informs her thinking on Maryland public education’s most critical issues. MABE’s 24 member school districts collectively are sure to benefit from the top-notch skills, ideas and leadership abilities she’ll bring to the table.”
Also sworn in during MABE’s conference were the association’s newly elected officers and board of directors. MABE incoming president-elect is Joseph Goetz (Kent County), treasurer is Michelle Corkadel (Anne Arundel County) and secretary is Sonya Williams (Prince George’s County).
MABE’s incoming board of directors is comprised of Shantell Roberts (Baltimore City), Patricia Dorsey (Carroll County), Diana Hawley (Cecil County), Laura Layton (Dorchester County), Karen Yoho (Frederick County), Rodney Glotfelty (Garrett County), Chao Wu (Howard County), Brenda Wolff (Montgomery County), Karin Bailey (St. Mary’s County), Troy Brittingham (Somerset County), Michael Garman (Talbot County) and Melissa Williams (Washington County).
MABE’s 2021 annual conference drew school board officials, superintendents and other key stakeholders from around the state. Keynote speakers who focused on the most timely issues Maryland boards of education are tackling included Maryland Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury, Maryland State Board of Education President Clarence Crawford, University of Maryland, Baltimore County President Dr. Freeman Hrabowski III and Ebony Green, senior director of programs – equity and access at the Institute for Student Achievement.
Also at the conference, MABE Board of Directors alumna Joy Schaefer (Frederick County) was presented with MABE’s Distinguished School Board Service Award, in recognition of her outstanding contributions to public education through school board service in Maryland.
Founded in 1957, The Maryland Association of Boards of Education is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to serving and supporting boards of education in Maryland. MABE is a leading advocate for public education in the state. All 24 Maryland boards of education are members of MABE.