On Monday, Charles County residents piled into the Bryans Road Community Outreach Center to hear from the three hopefuls for a top seat in Charles County Circuit Court.
The event, hosted by the Western Charles Democratic Club and the Veterans Democratic Club of Charles County, served as an opportunity for the judge candidates to prove why voters should choose them in the July 19 primary.
Sarah Freeman Proctor, 43, of La Plata has served as prosecutor over 19 years in Florida and Maryland.
She currently serves as senior assistant state’s attorney in St. Mary’s County after a six year stint as assistant state’s attorney in Charles.
“I prosecuted over a hundred criminal jury trials, half of those were the complex violent crimes such as homicides, rapes of children, to domestic violence, robberies and firearm cases. I have the experience, the wisdom and the knowledge to be your next circuit court judge.”
Proctor is making her first attempt at a seat on the circuit court.
Adrienne Davis, 59, of Waldorf is a veteran attorney who has served as both prosecutor and defense attorney in her 25-year career.
“I’ve done criminal law, civil litigation. I’ve done family law. I represent children in custody cases primarily, and I have done negligence cases,” Davis said of her career.
Davis previously ran for a Charles County Circuit Court seat in 2020, but was unsuccessful in that year’s primary.
Monise Alexis Brown, 42, of La Plata is running as the incumbent after being appointed to the bench in January by Gov. Larry Hogan (R). Brown, who spent the last eight years as a family law magistrate, was formally sworn in on Feb. 15.
The appointment filled the vacancy left by former Charles Circuit Court Judge Amy J. Bragunier, who retired in 2020.
“What I think is the most important part about being a circuit court judge is who do you want to appear in front of? Someone who’s a good listener, someone who has the experience, someone who can manage a court room,” Brown told the crowd.
“All of these skills I gained during my eight years as a magistrate,” she continued.
Candidates were asked 18 questions based on knowledge, character and effectiveness from a list of inquiries from the King County Bar Association and Washington State.
On the question of do they believe citizens have adequate access to legal help, Davis said she believed citizens did, citing Maryland volunteer legal services, the Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland and other resources.
Proctor agreed, but stated that educating the public on these resources was needed from the judiciary.
Brown disagreed, stating that there was a financial divide in the quality of services and further stated that the circuit court was taking steps to level the playing field, including providing access to a full-time legal clinic.
Candidates were also asked about the role of the judiciary in dealing with a perceived crisis of youth violence.
All three candidates stressed the importance of mentorship programs to help guide juveniles before they ever have cases that come to court.
“By the time the kids get to court before the judge, the hands of the judge are tied,” Proctor said.
All three candidates also agreed that courts have an obligation to improve public understanding of the courts.
“When a public is enlightened, the public will have more trust and confidence in our system,” Davis said.
Davis would like to see educational programs put in place and reach out to the school system and local libraries to let them know this information is available.
Brown said that judges can play a critical role in educating by going out into the community and talking to people.
“We do things like mock trail and I interview seniors with their portfolios, and let them know what’s happening in the court system,” Brown added.
Proctor said that one of her values is transparency in explaining to the public about court room procedure.
“That means explaining the process of why they’re before me if they need it. Not to jump in as defense counsel or grand jury or plaintiff, but making sure the person understands what is happening,” Proctor said.
All three candidates will appear on both Democrat and Republican ballots this July.
The winners from each party primary will move onto the November general election, where the top vote getter earns a 15-year term on the bench.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews