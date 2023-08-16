Charles County Crime Solvers is offering cash rewards of up to $1,000 for a trio of alleged incidents that accorded between Aug. 4 and Aug. 7, according to multiple press releases from the Charles sheriff’s office.
According to the releases, sheriff’s officers are looking for information leading to arrests in a pair of alleged robberies in Brandywine and Waldorf and an alleged shooting in Waldorf.
The first reported robbery took place at around 4:22 on Friday, Aug. 4, in the 3300 block of Malcolm Road in Brandywine.
According to the release, a lone male suspect approached a man who was in the backyard of his residence and brandished a firearm. The suspect is accused of stealing a motorcycle the homeowner was working on and fleeing toward nearby power lines.
Officers canvassed the area but were unable to find the suspect or the bike.
Anyone with information is asked to call officer Levy at 301-609-3282, ext. 0682.
The second reported robbery took place at around 12:40 p.m. on Aug. 7.
A male suspect is accused of approaching two teenage girls in the area of Light Arms Place in Waldorf and shoving them down before stealing their purses. One of the teenagers reported minor injuries during the robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to call officer Knight at 301-609-3282, ext. 0693.
Lastly, sheriff’s officers are looking for information related to a shooting on Aug. 7 at around 11:02 p.m. in the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf.
Officers responded to the area to check on the welfare of a woman who had possibly been shot.
According to a preliminary investigation, the woman was walking out of an apartment building with another person on Gallery Place when an unknown suspect or suspects fired multiple shots at the woman, who appeared to be struck by shrapnel.
The woman was taken to the hospital and detectives are pursuing leads in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Singh at 301-609-6471.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous in these or other cases are asked to call Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, submit tips online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or use the P3Intel mobile app.