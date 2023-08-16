Crime scene tape
Charles County Crime Solvers is offering cash rewards of up to $1,000 for a trio of alleged incidents that accorded between Aug. 4 and Aug. 7, according to multiple press releases from the Charles sheriff’s office.

According to the releases, sheriff’s officers are looking for information leading to arrests in a pair of alleged robberies in Brandywine and Waldorf and an alleged shooting in Waldorf.


  

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews