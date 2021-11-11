Charles County nonprofits had an opportunity to pitch their application for funding during a legislative bond initiative public hearing held on Monday at the Waldorf West Library.
The event, which was only open in person to the groups that presented but was streamed on Facebook, served as the first opportunity for nonprofits to present funding requests to the county’s legislative delegation.
“I’m really excited to see that folks are appreciating our hard work to get money back to those that are servicing the Charles County community,” Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles), senate chair of the county’s delegation, said.
Legislative bond initiatives are requests for state funding assistance for non-state-owned capital projects that are presented by legislators each January.
The requests are evaluated during the General Assembly session through the Senate Budget Taxation Committee and the House Appropriations Committee. Initiatives must follow certain guidelines in order to be accepted for funding.
On Monday, legislators heard proposals from a variety of organizations for a multitude of different projects.
Burkey Boggs, president of the Southern Maryland Carousel Group, presented a request for $150,000 to assist in bringing a carousel to La Plata. He said the ride’s animals for the attraction were all made by local artisans in Charles County.
“We do want to see this in La Plata and we are working very hard to support the carousel in all of its efforts,” La Plata Mayor Jeanine James said in support of the project.
Mike Brady, president of Hospice of Chesapeake, requested $250,000 for renovations for the 10-bed facility on Davis Road including roof repairs, energy efficient upgrades for patio doors for patient rooms and other upgrades.
Brady stated that the Hospice does not charge patients, and only receives payments from private insurance or medicare.
Greater Baden Medical Services, a nonprofit health care provider, requested $350,000 to open a new medical facility in Nanjemoy.
Sonja Bachus, chief executive officer of Greater Baden Medical Services, said that costs would rise to $750,000 if the facility were to open with dental services due to plumbing and other infrastructure needs.
Projects were not voted on during Monday’s meeting, but applicants were given suggestions on how to refine their applications ahead of the release of the guidelines for 2022 legislative bond submission guidelines next month.
Del. Edith Patterson (D-Charles), house chair of the Charles legislative delegation, said that legislators would have two workshops in early December on the new submission guidelines.
Nonprofits that receive funds must be ready to move forward immediately once money is dispersed in June. Funds are available only for projects that benefit the public, and each group requesting funding must describe how its project will benefit the public.
Most municipal structures, religious projects and requests that could receive funding from other sources of state capital funding are prohibited. Requests supporting a religious organization can only be considered with a letter certifying that the money will not be used to further religious interests.
