The Charles County commissioners and state delegation got their first opportunity to hear from residents on prospective legislation for the 2022 Maryland General Assembly during a public hearing Tuesday evening.
The presentation of proposals was the first step in a process to allow community members an opportunity to voice their opinion on legislation that could be considered when the Assembly convenes next January.
Delegates Edith J. Patterson (D-Charles), Debra Davis (D-Charles) and Elizabeth G. “Susie” Proctor (D-Charles, Prince George’s) along with Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) and Sen. Michael A. Jackson (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s) were all in attendance.
Three of the five county commissioners — Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D), Commissioner Vice President Bobby Rucci (D) and Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III (D) — were also in attendance.
A total of 32 proposals were presented. The commissioners will vote on which proposals to send to the delegation, which in turn will decide what will go to Annapolis in the form of state bills early next year.
Two proposals dealt with possible changes to how residents elect members to the Charles County Board of Education.
School board chair Latina Wilson proposed a change by requiring four of the school board seats be selected from each of the commissioner districts.
Another proposal, submitted by Dezmond Rosier, would change the eligibility requirement to join the Charles school board from 21 years old and a registered voter for three years to 18 years old and a registered voter for only one year. Rosier said that his proposal would bring the requirements back in line with surrounding counties.
Another proposal by David J. Martinez of Jenkins Law Firm would allow the board of licensing commissioners, also known as the county liquor board, to allow Class B licensees to hold two liquor licenses. The current restrictions allow only a single Class B license per applicant.
“We currently allow certain larger establishments to apply for six licenses ... currently smaller businesses are not allowed more than one location,” Martinez said.
He added that the change to the law would allow smaller businesses to be more competitive.
Another highlight of the legislative proposals was the establishment of a human relations and Civil Rights commission in Charles County. The commission would pair law enforcement officials with mental health professionals for mental-health related cases.
“It is especially important that police and clinicians collaborate more closely on emergency call responses,” Dyotha R. Sweat, president of the Charles County NAACP, said.
Other proposals included requiring dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles to be registered, instituting a dress code policy for stores and restaurants, implementing a first-time homeowners’ tax credit, changing Sunday hunting regulations and creating a noise ordinance related to music from vehicles.
Citizens can submit comments online at www.charlescountymd.gov/government/public-comments/2022-legislative-proposals until Sept. 24. Residents can also mail in their comments to the Commissioners of Charles County, 200 Baltimore St., La Plata, MD 20646.
COVID-19 cases continue to rise
Dr. Dianna E Abney, Charles County health officer, gave an update on the pandemic during the morning session.
As of Sept. 13, there had been 313 cases in the last week, bringing the total number of cases in the county since the pandemic began 18 months ago to 13,042.
The average age of those with COVID-19 had dropped to 39 years old after the numbers of those under 18 jumped from 13.0% on April 16 to 15.8% on Sept. 13.
While Abney called the numbers “not what we want to see,” she said there was an increase in youth vaccinations.
The health officer said a vaccination for ages 5 to 11 could be coming sooner than thought, but did not give a specific date of when that expansion would happen.
