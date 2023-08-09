Just over two weeks now remain until an estimated 28,000 students head back to class in Charles County on Aug. 28, but that didn't stop the Charles County Board of Education from getting a jump on the new school year.
Marvin Jones, chief of schools and Kevin Lowndes, chief of teaching and learning, updated board members on the state of schools on Aug. 8 during the board’s pre-school-year meeting.
The 2023-2024 school year starts on a positive note as i-Ready placement data showed that the percentage of students reading at or above grade level jumped from 12% during the fall portion of last school year to 25% during the spring term.
Math scores also saw a modest 3% rise in the percentage of students at or on grade level from 14% in the fall term of last school year to 17% in the spring.
Both tests saw a reduction in the number of students at least 1 or more grade level below.
However, more than half of students still tested below grade level across the battery of tests given.
While the results were promising, Lowndes stressed that there was still much work to do to recover from learning loss brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s going to take some time,” Lowndes said, adding that math took a much bigger hit during the pandemic due to the linear style of teaching for math.
“You need what you learned the prior year to build for the next year,” Lowndes said.
The school system is taking several steps in an effort to boost math performance such as adding illustrative math programs to geometry and creating more accelerated programs for students performing on grade level in first and second grade to better prepare them for third grade.
The school system will also provide targeted intervention classes for math and reading for all middle school students that need extra help.
Board members seek end to suspension 'vacations'
A majority of the 90-minute conversation on the state of schools centered on the climate in schools.
A part of that conversation included a discussion on how to ensure students that were out on suspension were still completing academic activities.
“A lot of students, they get suspended and they treat that three to five days like a vacation,” Treasure Perkins, student board member, said during the meeting.
Perkins, who was in her first official meeting as the board’s student member, suggested those suspension days be issued as asynchronous learning days, when students have assigned work to complete at home via computer.
“At the end of the day if they're getting suspended for three to five days they are missing that work and then they have to catch up on what they miss and what they’re doing at the current time,” Perkins said.
Her comments echoed those by school board member Brenda Thomas, who suggested a community service requirement for students that are suspended to be completed before they come back to school.
Jones said community service options were available to the superintendent as punishments for students who are suspended, but that requires a hearing before a determination is made while the traditional suspension method was seen as a way to help get parents involved in curtailing problematic behavior..
According to the Code of Maryland Regulations, school superintendents make determinations on extended suspensions, which last between 11 and 45 days.
The superintendent or a representative of the superintendent can initiate an extended suspension only if the student’s return to school would pose an imminent threat or serious hard to other students and staff or that the student has engaged in “chronic and extreme” disruptions that have exhausted all other intervention methods.
Extended suspensions must be limited to the shortest possible time period and the school system must provide the excluded student with alternative educational services and behavioral support to promote that student’s return to their regular academic program.