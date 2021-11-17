Several Charles public schools' language teachers were recently galardonado — awarded — for their mastery of multiple languages.
Five local educators were honored with the Global Seal of Biliteracy, the district announced in a press release on Nov. 11.
The Global Seal of Biliteracy was established in 2018 so that everyone could "credential their bilingual skills, whether they be a student or adult," according to Hunter Sudek, program manager for The Global Seal.
Joshua Clark, a Spanish teacher at Henry E. Lackey High School, has taught at the school for the last four years after graduating from Lackey in 2014.
Clark first began Spanish courses while at Gen. Smallwood Middle School and continued at Lackey High under the study of Cheryl Edge, who currently teaches at St. Charles High School. Clark called Edge an inspiration in his study of Spanish.
“I loved her storytelling teacher style,” Clark said.
However, his path to biliteracy wasn’t easy, stating that he didn’t feel comfortable speaking the language until the end of college.
“Just like any other thing in life, you must put in the work to excel and dedicate a lot of time,” Clark said in the release.
Nancy Jeffery has spent the last 33 years at Thomas Stone High School, where she teaches Latin and German, but has spent her life around different languages.
Her grandmother on her father’s side spoke German, while her aunts and uncles on her mother’s side of the family spoke Spanish.
While her grandmother influenced her decision to study German in middle school, Jeffery added Spanish to her list of courses once she got to high school in order to speak with her aunts and uncles in their native language when they visited. Jeffery did admit, however, that her aunts and uncles spoke perfect English as well.
Her language certifications grew over time to include Latin and French, in addition to German and Spanish.
Maureen Stewart, a Spanish teacher at North Point High School, credited her father with starting her interest in the language.
“In high school, our dad said we had to take at least three years of a language,” Stewart said, adding that she enjoyed it by the time she became a senior.
Stewart encourages her students by using real world positives for learning another language, and has led several student trips to Mexico and Spain during her time as a teacher.
Danyale Ury, another Spanish teacher at North Point High, said the benefit of knowing another language is sharing authentic experiences with others.
Knowing another language is also helpful in the job market, as understanding more than one language makes a person more “marketable,” Ury said.
“Both people in general and students should learn another language for job marketability purposes and to open themselves up to authentic experiences,” she said.
Ana Villela-Villea, a Spanish teacher at Milton M. Somers Middle School, learned English as her second language when she came to the country at the age of 13.
“It has helped me understand the cultural diversity that exists in the United States,” she said.
Villela-Villea tells her students that learning a new language can help their brain learn skills, build muscle and increase memory skills.
“It helps an individual understand their first language better in the grammatical context,” Villela-Villea said. “It helps us to see the world in a completely new way.”