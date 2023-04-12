Educators from Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School, Benjamin Stoddert Middle School and Westlake High School spoke to the board about their efforts on school climate during a greater discussion about school discipline on Tuesday.
“We want to share the full perspective,” Marvin Jones, chief of schools, said at the beginning of the presentation.
All highlighted efforts by school administrators to create a calmer climate for students.
Mike Hoffman, principal at Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary, said respect is one of the big points of emphasis at his school.
“We have to respect you [students] and you have to respect us,” Hoffman said.
The school uses several techniques to ease behavior including signals and calming zones where students can let teachers and administrators know when they need a break and a place to go and relax if they are feeling too wound up.
Another way of helping students de-stress are so called “brain breaks,” where teachers can pause the class for a few minutes for students to have an opportunity to get up and have a few minutes of recreational activity. Hoffman said the breaks allowed students to “give the brain a break.”
When dealing with behavior, Hoffman said that referrals and suspensions are used as last options to deal with behavior. Instead, the school works with parents on alternatives to suspensions such as taking away recess for multiple days.
“Parents would rather have recess taken away instead of math or reading,” Hoffman said.
'Stallion Time' helps sets goals
Erica Williams, principal at Benjamin Stoddert Middle, said that the school staff developed a time for students to focus on the week ahead.
Dubbed “Stallion Time,” scholars at Benjamin Stoddert have a mix of socio-emotional learning and goal setting.
Williams said that on Mondays students set a goal, such as setting their alarm clock to get up on time or improving an academic area, check on their progress on that goal on Wednesday and reflect on that progress on Friday.
Tuesdays and Thursdays are used to develop socio-emotional learning skills in students by showing videos on subjects like social media use, taking accountability for actions and other topics. Videos are produced by the Center on Positive Behavioral Interventions & Supports.
Williams said the initiatives were made to combat what the community felt was a “cloud” over the school.
“Our community often feels like it’s us against the world,” Williams said.
The school also utilizes peer mediators to deal with issues between students to help mediate conflicts that may not seem big in a teacher’s eyes, but from the student perspective could lead to major problems.
The school trains seventh and eighth graders to mediate between other students in a confidential space.
“It’s a judgement free zone. ... It’s just your peers here to hear you out,” Williams said, adding that programs like peer mediation and Stallion Time have led to a reduction of minor offenses at school.
Elite expansion explained
At Westlake High, the school has already seen success with the Elite Black Men mentorship program that brings together Black boys to become a part of school leadership with their actions.
Since then, the elite name has expanded to a new elite group for Asian American and Pacific Islander boys and the Elite Nations, which brings together student leaders of all genders.
Diane Roberts, principal of Westlake, said establishing the groups was about giving students a sense of belonging.
“If you don’t find a sense of belonging at the high school level, you will find something else to do,” Roberts said, alluding that helping students find where they belong can lessen the probability of students falling into negative behaviors.
Students at Westlake also have an opportunity to use calming rooms created through a partnership with the school’s special education department to cool down when they are feeling stressed.
The school also implements a “Mindful Monday” to address the needs of teachers who need help in regulating their own stress.
“One of the things we realized in our school improvement plan is we can’t help our students with social-emotional focus unless we help ourselves,” Williams said.
Expanding efforts at the district level
Jones also highlighted several trends in disciplinary efforts and the school system’s efforts to combat a rise in certain student disciplinary actions.
Overall, discipline violations are slightly lower this school year compared to school year 2019-2020, with 12.4% of students receiving one or two violations and about 8.8% receiving three plus violations this year.
Those numbers are a slight dip compared to school year 2019-2020’s 13.2% of students receiving one violation and 9% receiving three or more violations.
However, Jones said there was a noticeable uptick in certain violations such as threatening others, fighting and major attacks on adults.
Jones said the school system was exploring several ways to address student discipline issues such as referring families to the Charles County Mediation Center and expanding the use of restorative practices in schools.