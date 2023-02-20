Change is coming to how Charles public schools address reading recovery at the elementary level.
The school system announced on Feb. 10 that its reading recovery program will shift to a classroom-based model starting next school year.
“The reading block built into the elementary class schedule provides time for students to receive the targeted support they need,” Superintendent Maria Navarro said in a release.
Current reading recovery teachers will shift from participating in the small group program to grade-level classroom positions to help fill gaps in current teacher vacancies or secure different instructional roles to work with large groups of students.
The current reading recovery program used a dedicated teacher at each elementary school to work with about eight first-grade students per school year on improving reading performance.
According to the release, students are identified for reading recovery if they are at least two grade levels below that of their peers.
Despite the removal of the program, reading intervention will continue to take place as part of small groups during the 2-hour reading block for elementary school students.
“Many students who need additional help are offered tutoring and meet with instructional staff, in addition to their classroom teacher, who have experience working with students to achieve higher levels of reading success,” Navarro said in the release.
The decision by school administrators to move away from the reading recovery model comes as conversations about the effectiveness of the program have intensified in recent years.
According to the Reading Recovery Council of North America, such programs are individual half-hour lessons for students for 12-20 weeks with a reading recovery teacher. Once the student reaches grade-level expectations and demonstrates the ability to work independently in the classroom, lessons are discontinued for those students.
According to readingrecovery.org, the goal of the program is “to intervene early (first grade) before students’ literacy difficulties become lifelong obstacles.”
However, doubts have been cast about the program’s long-term effect on students' reading abilities, including a study released in 2022 by the University of Delaware Center for Research in Education & Social Policy.
According to their report, students that participated in the program in first grade had lower state scores in reading in third and fourth grade compared to students who were not in the program.
Mike Lukas, Charles school board chair, told Southern Maryland News that concerns about the program’s effectiveness were a part of the decision to ultimately scrap the program.
“The long-term effects of the program were just not there for these kids,” Lukas said, adding that the decision to move away from the program is ultimately the decision of the school system's superintendent.
In addition, Lukas said he hoped that teachers involved in the reading recovery program are able to transition to in-classroom roles within the school where they currently work.