Elementary School #23

Charles County's newest elementary school, to be located at 5860 St. David Drive in White Plains, will open its doors in fall 2025. 

 SCREENSHOT BY DARRYL KINSEY JR./SOUTHERN MARYLAND NEWS

In a little under two years from now, Charles County will usher in its 23rd elementary school, located in a new neighborhood in White Plains.

While a name for the $45.4 million school is up in the air, Charles County Board of Education members were briefed on Monday about the 10-month process to decide who will be attending the new school when it eventually opens for the 2025-2026 school year.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews