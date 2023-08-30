In a little under two years from now, Charles County will usher in its 23rd elementary school, located in a new neighborhood in White Plains.
While a name for the $45.4 million school is up in the air, Charles County Board of Education members were briefed on Monday about the 10-month process to decide who will be attending the new school when it eventually opens for the 2025-2026 school year.
“It’s not the staff that puts the recommendation forward. It’s the community that puts it forward,” Superintendent Maria Navarro said.
Michael Heim, chief of operations and supporting services, led the briefing on the redistricting process for what's currently known as Elementary School #23, which will be located at 5860 St. David Drive in the Highlands neighborhood.
The process to determine the new school attendance boundaries will include a public hearing for the committee before the start of its formal meetings.
Once committee members are chosen during the Oct. 10 board meeting, the board will hold a redistricting community meeting to hear from members of the public on Oct. 25.
Heim said the reason for the new hearing was to give the committee an opportunity to hear the public’s view of redistricting before they begin their work.
“Previously we would start the redistricting process without gathering any input from the public, so those committees that formed didn’t have any perspective of the public’s perception of the new school or the new boundaries,” Heim said.
Afterward, the committee will meet weekly starting in December to develop two alternatives and finalize its recommendation by February 2024.
On March 12, 2024, the committee will present its alternatives to the superintendent.
The public will then have two more opportunities to comment during public hearings on April 2, 2024, and a second hearing on a date to be determined before the superintendent presents her recommendation to the school board on May 21.
The public will then have one more opportunity to comment on May 22, 2024, before the board votes to approve a plan on June 11, 2024.
The committee, which will include parents, principals, advisory staff members from the school system and county government, and others will also operate under a number of guidelines.
All neighborhoods except for those in walking zones will be eligible for redistricting; neighborhoods should not be divided between schools when possible; plans should account for current and future development; and the committee should consult transportation representatives for possible effects on busing.
Also, for existing schools, students in the farthest neighborhoods from their current school would move to a different school in their area depending on attendance numbers.
School board member Dottery Butler-Washington said she hoped the changes would ensure that more students that live near a school would not be forced to leave their neighborhood to go to another school.
“I’ve seen it where someone lives across the street [from a school] and they go clear the other way,” Butler-Washington said.
This is the first time for school redistricting since middle school attendance lines were redrawn in November 2021 in order to accommodate the expansion of Benjamin Stoddard Middle School.
Elementary School #23 is the first of three schools to be built under Docket 90, which governs development of the St. Charles area.
Docket 90 includes a site for Middle School #10, which was originally supposed to be a combined site with Elementary School #23 before entrance concerns required an update to move the proposed middle school to a site near Regency Furniture Stadium.
Phoenix International School of the Arts, Charles County’s first charter school, now counts as Middle School #9.
The time table for Middle School #10 is to be determined.
Heim added that a final school site owed under Docket 90 could likely be used for Elementary School #24 if needed, but plans are subject to change.
