Despite a sharp drop in COVID-19 cases, Charles commissioners decided against taking steps to lift the county’s mask mandate, at least for now.
The county’s state of emergency and the indoor mask mandate were extended for another month on Tuesday after a weekly COVID-19 update provided by Dr. Dianna Abney, county health officer.
Weekly case numbers have been on a steady decline since the county reinstated its indoor mask mandate in August, down to 103 cases in the last week.
The county positivity rate was also down to 3.25%, still slightly higher than the state average, though.
The drop in case rates was enough for the county’s transmission level to be downgraded from high to substantial on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker.
With the descent in cases, questions have begun about whether to relax the mask mandate. While the deflating numbers present a hopeful view, Abney said she was concerned about a possible holiday resurgence of COVID-19 as residents gather with families and spend more time indoors due to the cooling temperatures.
The ongoing situation in Montgomery County, which lifted its mask mandate late last week after falling into the moderate category of transmission, was also a concern noted by Abney.
Since then, Montgomery has moved back into the substantial category of COVID-19 transmission, and an extended period of elevated transmission could force a return of the mandate.
According to the CDC website, moderate transmission is defined by any area with a new case rate of 10 to 49.9 persons per 100,000.
Abney said that she would like to see 10 to 14 days of moderate transmission rates in Charles County before she would recommend relaxing the mask mandate.
The commissioners also heard from Wesley Adams, county attorney, on an alternate enforcement standard of the mask policy. He proposed an option that the county commissioners reinstate the mask mandate while acting in their capacity as the board of health.
The move would allow the emergency declaration to lapse, while keeping the mask mandate in place.
However, a concern on how the change would be viewed by the public led the commissioners to reinstate the mandate and the state of emergency.
The commissioners plan to reassess the measure next month if cases continue on their decline.
Homeless work group provides update to board
The number of people who are homeless in Charles has halved in the last four years, according to an update by the county’s Homeless Shelter Work Group.
The five-member panel lead by Deborah Hall, deputy county administrator, gave its report as part of an update to county commissioners on work being done to care for the homeless population.
The homeless population has dropped every year since the 313 individuals recorded in 2018 to a low of 152 as of Tuesday, though current data is not yet complete.
The group credited nonprofit and faith-based partners for their work in caring for people in need, as well as $2.2 million in state and federal grants for homeless intervention services.
Charles County has also added some $662,806 in funding for homeless services.
The group also brought a series of recommendations, including creating a resource coordinator to help better manage county resources in fighting homelessness.
