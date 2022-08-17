For Charles County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Chris Bean and his wife, Kimberly Bean, service to the community has been an important part of their family.
The Beans have been long time supporters of LifeStyles of Maryland, which focuses its efforts on combatting homelessness in the area.
“We love teaching them the importance of our community,” Kimberly Bean told Southern Maryland News.
During a visit to drop off food for the newest Lifestyles facility in White Plains, the Beans had the opportunity to take a tour of the shelter for the first time since it opened last October.
During the tour, Kimberly Bean noted the need for a garden to bring life to the rear of the building. And when she heard that plans were in the works for a garden, the family decided to donate a garden equipment they had planned to use in their yard to create for their 11-year-old son, Xavier Bean.
A daily routine
Before the garden was installed at the White Plains facility, the Beans’ original plan was to place it in their yard to create a fun outdoor activity for Xavier, who was autistic, non-verbal and diagnosed with epilepsy.
On May 24, Xavier passed away in his sleep from suffocation caused by a seizure.
As a person with autism, routine was important to Xavier’s daily regimen, who would often escort his father up stairs once he got home from work to ensure he was staying home.
“He would go in my drawer and start throwing shirts until he’d find one like, ‘This is the one you have to put on,’” Chris Bean said.
An outfit of a T-shirt, jeans and boots seems simple to most, but for Xavier the outfit had a special meaning. The boy picked the outfit because he knew that meant that he and his father were going outside to play, which was one of his favorite activities.
“He could just sit on the lawn chair and sit on the driveway and he’d be happy outside,” Kimberly Bean said.
The start of the COVID-19 pandemic would throw off that routine when schools were closed and the vast majority of Americans were forced to stay home during the initial outbreak.
Kimberly Bean described the situation as being tough on her son.
“He was constantly dragging his backpack to me like, ‘Let’s go to school, why am I not going to school today?’” the mother said.
While they found a remedy in long car rides to soothe their son, Kimberly Bean said the anxiety led to his seizures becoming more aggressive.
A garden in his memory
“I was so shocked when Xavier passed,” Sandy Washington, chief executive officer of Lifestyles, said.
Shortly after Xavier died, the decision was made to name the garden at the White Plains facility in his honor.
On July 10, Xavier’s Garden became a reality with help from family and friends as well as members of the sheriff’s office, LifeStyle staff members and local businesses.
Angel wings and butterfly ornaments adorn the walls hidden amongst the flowers to enhance the vibrant colors of the structure. Near the entrance, a wind chime hangs over head, ready to ring a soft melody from a gentle gust of wind.
In the center, herbs and vegetables grow for residents to use in their food if they wish.
And above the entrance, painted in bright yellow letters, “Xavier’s Garden” is inscribed in his honor.
Washington said the new garden provides residents with an opportunity for rest.
“People think about folks that are homeless and they think that, well, ‘Why aren’t you out right now looking for a job. ... None of us should be moving at every moment.” Washington said.
“You have to take a minute to sit down and think, you know, plot out your direction,” she added, saying the response from residents has been “incredible.”
Giving in his memory
Several events are planned to honor the life and memory of Xavier.
On Aug. 24, Bears of Love is hosting a “Dunk-a-Hunk” event to benefit Children’s National Hospital at Rucci’s in White Plains, starting at 4 p.m.
Through community nominations, 22 “hunks” were chosen to compete to raise money for a cardiovascular ultrasound machine for the heart institute at Children’s National Hospital.
The fundraiser hopes to raise $150,000 for the machine, which is used to detect and monitor heart conditions.
Any additional funds raised would be donated to the Center for Autism Spectrum Disorders, a multidisciplinary team of caregivers who aim to provide care for children with autism and research the underlying causes of autism.
During the event, the community will have the opportunity to drop the top 10 hunks in a dunk tank in an event that will also include a 50/50 raffle, food and drink specials, online auctions and more.
At the end of the night, the hunk with the most donations will be crowned the 2022 Hunk of the Year.
In October, LifeStyles of Maryland will host “Xavier’s Garden Party,” which will serve to bring awareness to the White Plains shelter and its services.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews