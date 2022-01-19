Lands cleared for the purpose of being used for agricultural purposes will no longer be the subject of a long-term process to address stormwater runoff.
The Charles County commissioners unanimously passed a measure on Jan. 11 that would exempt individuals clearing lands for agricultural use from requirements to establish a stormwater management plan, as long as the land is used for agricultural purposes for 20 years.
“If I buy a piece of property and decide to do a timber harvest and put wheat behind it, I think you should be able to do it,” Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III (D) said.
According to the Stormwater Management Ordinance, developers currently have to submit three stormwater management plans during a development process, regardless of use.
Developers must submit three stormwater management plans including an initial plan, a site management plan that address comments following approval of the initial plan, and a final plan that addressees comments for the entire process.
Commissioners were presented three options by Deborah Carpenter, director of planning and growth management, on how to ease the process for prospective farmers.
Randy Crowder, an engineer, said some land management processes are already exempt from stormwater management.
“We do exempt agricultural land management practices, but that typically would be the fact that you have an existing field and you plow it to regenerate an existing field and so on. Those practices are exempt,” Crowder said.
Options for addressing the issue included dropping the three-step process in favor of only requiring a permit to address water quantity as well as a soil conservation and water quality plan, a full exemption of agricultural use, and leaving the process as it is currently.
The commissioners decided on a full exemption with a time requirement to avoid developers from circumventing current stormwater management processes.
Hearing for compensation scheduled
Charles County residents will have the opportunity to give their opinion on a recommendation from the compensation committee on a potential increase to pay for the county commissioners.
The board voted to accept recommendations from the compensation committee to provide a modest salary increase to the commissioner president starting in 2023 on a 4-1 vote.
Bowling was the lone dissenting vote, citing current constraints due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
$62,781
If the plan is accepted, the president of the county commissioners would get a $94 pay increase to $62,875 next year, and be paid $62,969 in 2024, $63,064 in 2025 and $63,159 in 2026.
William Johnson, chair of the compensation commission, stated the increase was based on the increase responsibilities of the board’s president compared to the other commissioners.
Salaries for the other county commissioners would remain at $51,957 for the same time period.
Citizens will be able to voice their opinions before a vote on final adoption on Feb. 9 at 6 p.m.
A vote to set the public hearing passed unanimously. Commissioners are allowed to reduce or reject the commissions recommendation, but are not allowed to increase pay.
Any increase in pay will take effect when the next board is established as a result of elections on Nov. 8.
