For the last two years, state and county leaders along with local residents were forced to gather online to celebrate the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
But on Monday, about 100 individuals met at the Hilton Garden Inn for the 28th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast in Charles County.
“It’s such an honor to be back in person to celebrate the legacy of Dr. King and to feel the energy of the people,” Dyotha Sweat, Charles County NAACP president, told Southern Maryland News.
“Dr King was about making sure that we didn’t just fight but come together, and coming together is crucial for dealing with social inequalities and things of that nature,” Sweat added.
The event was held on a smaller scale in 2023 as the first prayer breakfast to be held in person since January 2020, just two months before the coronavirus pandemic kicked into full gear.
Sweat said the organization plans to expand the event next year and Charles County Public Schools Superintendent Maria Navarro announced intentions to have the school system host the event.
Officials were happy to be back together to celebrate the life of the civil rights leader just a day after what would have been his 94th birthday.
“It’s good to be back,” Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) told Southern Maryland News.
“Virtual was a wonderful substitute but it was not being together … it wasn’t seeing people when shaking their hand, giving them a hug,” Hoyer added.
Charles County Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said in his remarks that people should follow King’s example and “take up the weight” in fighting social justice issues.
“We made a lot of progress through the years and it’s a result of the work that was established by Dr. King and the young people that created the basis of the civil rights movement … but there’s still work to be done,” Collins said.
Afterward, Collins read a proclamation recognizing Martin Luther King Jr. Day as day of service.
U.S. Attorney General for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron gave the keynote address on Monday. He remarked that King understood the power of collective action.
“King said that power without love is reckless and abusive, and love without power is sentimental and anemic,” Barron said.
Barron added that his office established a new civil rights and special victims section, which went online in October. According to a release on the U.S. Department of Justice website, the section focuses on prosecuting hate crimes and deals with cases of discrimination in housing, voter suppression and other related areas.
Barron added that his office was working to promote healthy relationships between law enforcement and communities.
“I’m working to bring your U.S. attorney’s office to the people. I’m working with your help to promote positive relationships between law enforcement and the communities we serve … [so] that law enforcement can protect communities without breaking the law,” Barron said.