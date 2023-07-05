Talking space

Catherine Reisinger, chief of administrative operations, left, and Deborah Hall, acting county administrator discussed recommendations of the space needs task force on June 28.

 SCREENSHOT BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.

Finding more space for operations is something every local government examines from time to time, and Charles County is no different.

On June 28, the county commissioners unanimously approved using funds from the sale of the old La Plata armory building to renovate the Charles County Government Building based on recommendations by the space needs task force.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews