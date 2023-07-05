Finding more space for operations is something every local government examines from time to time, and Charles County is no different.
On June 28, the county commissioners unanimously approved using funds from the sale of the old La Plata armory building to renovate the Charles County Government Building based on recommendations by the space needs task force.
“This has been an incredibly hard working task force behind the scenes,” Deborah Hall, acting county administrator, told commissioners.
County Administrator Mark Belton is currently on leave from Charles County government. When contacted by Southern Maryland News on Wednesday, Jennifer Harris, chief of media, said she would not provide additional information.
Southern Maryland News has filed a Freedom of Information Act request on the leave status of Belton. He is at the center of an ongoing legal dispute involving alleged discriminatory behavior by Commissioner Thomasina “Sina” Coates (D).
The funds from the sale of the old armory building on West Hawthorne Drive were approved for use to renovate the government building on Washington Avenue. The newly constructed space once complete will create additional space for meetings for county boards and commissions that wish to have in-person and virtual participation for their meetings.
Currently the only place in the government building suitable for those operations is the commissioners’ meeting room, also known as the Blue Room.
However, security concerns about the room have been an issue since the commissioners have used it for their public meetings since returning to open meetings from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have two security guards that tell me about it every time they get a chance,” Hall said.
While specific concerns were not discussed in open session, the location of the room in the government building was cited as a potential issue.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, commissioners met in the auditorium just past the security desk on the first floor of the building where visitors check in and out.
When the pandemic took hold, commissioners moved their meetings virtual where they remained for the vast majority of the emergency phase of the pandemic.
Once the OK was given to return to in-person meetings, commissioners moved their meetings to the Blue Room where the capabilities existed for hybrid in-person and virtual participation in meetings.
However, the Blue Room is located in the rear of the building with the commissioners’ personal offices, which requires allowing significant portions of the building to be accessible to the public during meeting days.
The capabilities of the room also makes it an in-demand space for meetings by other boards and commissions, Hall said.
While construction plans were not detailed at the June 28 meeting, the current discussion centered on either adding a new space onto the building or renovating the current auditorium to incorporate a second floor with additional office space.
According to a copy of the presentation obtained by Southern Maryland News, the news space would “support boards and commissions as needed, serve as a backup commissioner meeting room and provide space for employee trainings and/or meetings.”
Recreation department will move to Centennial space
County commissioners aren’t the only ones looking for a place to stretch their legs.
The June 28 presentation also included a summary on the Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism’s move to a recently-purchased multi-story property on Centennial Street in La Plata.
“After our first tour, the task force met and we really felt it was an ideal place to move recreation, parks and tourism to,” Cathrine Reisinger, chief of administrative operations, said.
The impending move would remove the organization from the community services building in Port Tobacco, where they have been located since 2017.
The department is moving to its own building to bring together the staff in a centralized location.
Currently, recreation, parks and tourism staff are spread among multiple facilities.
The Centennial Street property includes multiple floors that can be divided for public services and government operations use and includes a garage, multiple storage areas and a spaces that could facilitate future growth.
A move in date was not announced at the June 28 meeting.
Future expansion under discussion
Expansion of government operations were not centered just to La Plata, as commissioners also discussed a possible expansion of operations in Waldorf as well.
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said he was interested in a future project to expand county operations in Waldorf, where the county currently maintains a satellite center on Lenoardtown Road.
“Seeing in real time, the activity at the facility on Leonardtown Road ... that facility is being used on a significant level,” Collins said.
Commissioner Stewart (D) agreed, adding that there was a “responsibility” to expand in Waldorf, which has a population of about 81,410, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, which is almost half of the county’s overall population.
Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (D) also added the possibility of expanding to Indian Head, which could aid in the current revitalization of the town.
Bowling likened the expansion of government facilities outside of La Plata to efforts by Prince George’s County government to move some of its operations from Upper Marlboro to downtown Largo.

