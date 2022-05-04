Charles County government is moving forward with an equity plan to further instill diversity and inclusion in government operations.
Commissioners received a quarterly update Tuesday from the county’s office of diversity, equity and inclusion lead by Alexis Blackwell, director of human resources. The office has committed to an equity program to promote diversity, eliminate unconscious bias and increase opportunities for community members in all levels of government.
According to Blackwell, the program “ensures residents and employees are seen and heard to ensure equitable results.”
Efforts include a video series about historical locations important to Black history like the Port Tobacco Jail and the Blue Jay Motel.
The county is also moving forward to increase the amount of government contracts handed out to minority and small and local business enterprises in line with recommendations from a disparity study unveiled last October.
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins (D) said the county has distinguished itself in the area of promoting diversity and inclusion.
“We’re a relatively small county and we’re one of the few that have actually invested in a chief equity officer, invested in a resolution that essentially makes all of our policy decisions go through an equity assessment,” Collins said.
“At the end of the day it will provide a more equitable approach to governing that I think the citizens will see a benefit in the future,” he added.
Other diversity efforts include the ongoing VanGo Fare Free pilot program, which was designed to remove the financial barrier for low-income residents to use the public buses.
The department of planning and growth management will also include diversity initiatives in seeking input on the 2026 comprehensive plan when the community engagement window opens next year.
Special revenue fund set
Charles County is expected to have a special revenue fund of just over $44 million, according to a presentation by Jenifer Ellin, director of fiscal and administrative services, and Jacob Dyer, the county’s budget chief.
Special revenue funds are used to fund government operations such as county fire and rescue, housing assistance programs and other services.
Federal grants make up 36% ($15.8 million) of revenue in the fund while 32% ($14.2 million) will come from property taxes. The remainder will be drawn from state grants, county support, service charges and $647,000 in fund balance.
Fire and rescue services are scheduled to receive $14.6 million from the fund, with housing assistance ($10 million) and transportation ($8 million) rounding out the top three in funding.
Bus fleet discussed
The county commissioners on May 3 were also briefed on work to maintain the county’s bus fleet.
The county could spend $220,000 to replace engines and transmissions on 12 buses to extend the life of those vehicles.
Residents could also expect a 5.19% ($1,000) increase in the excise tax. Excise taxes are paid over 10-year periods to account for costs for new school construction.
The tax increases or decreases are annually based on county costs associated with school construction costs, which increased from $405 per square foot in July 2021 to $426 per square foot for July 2022, according to the state’s Interagency Committee on School Construction.
Tiny homes could aid homeless
Funding for an effort to build tiny homes to address homelessness could be added to the budget, according to a submission by Collins unveiled on Tuesday.
According to the form submitted on April 28, $500,000 would be used from surplus capital budget funds.
Collins said the homes could be a cost-effective way to aid homeless individuals and said the homes could be a transitional first step in helping people.
According to the submission, the change would align with a commissioner goal of increasing quality of life and improving affordable/workforce housing efforts.
Commissioners have the ability to submit additions or subtractions to the budget through May 10.
A full list of proposed changes will be discussed on May 10 and reviewed before the fiscal 2023 budget is considered for adoption on May 17.
