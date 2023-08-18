A trio of defendants were indicted in two separate cases of alleged felony second-degree child abuse on Aug. 11.
A Charles County grand jury brought down charges against Lavonia Monique Stringer, 34, of Bryans Road, Eric Denzel Kelly, 32, of Indian Head and Samuel Olusheyi Ojo, 32, of Waldorf.
Stringer and Kelly were both indicted on one count of felony second-degree child abuse and three misdemeanor charges of second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit second-degree assault and conspiracy to commit second-degree child abuse
The charges stemmed from an alleged incident in the 3100 block of Marshall Hall Road in Bryans Road on May 12.
According to charging documents, Charles County sheriff’s officer Troy Conner reported he was called to the area at around 8:08 a.m. for reports of an assault in progress.
When he arrived, he spoke with a 14-year-old girl who accused her parents of assaulting her after a disagreement over living arrangements.
Kelly is accused of throwing the girl to the pavement and punching her in the face over several minutes while Stringer allegedly held the girl down.
Charging documents state that a pair of witnesses corroborated the account.
Police say the girl suffered minor injuries as a result of the alleged assault.
Stringer and Kelly were arrested on May 16 and released on their own recognizance the same day. Both are due in Charles County Circuit Court on Sept. 8 for an initial appearance hearing.
In a separate case, Ojo was indicted on one felony cont of second-degree child abuse and two misdemeanor counts of second-degree assault and use of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure in response to an alleged incident that took place on April 8.
According to Charles County sheriff’s detective Abijeet Singh, the Charles County Department of Social Services was notified on April 12 that a 7-year-old boy was found with a deep cut on his left ear and a mark on his right eye after an alleged assault on April 8 in the 15000 block of Hens Rest Lane in Waldorf.
According to charging documents, the child alleged that Ojo hit him with a whip after the boy was struggling with math homework.
At around 11:25 a.m. on Aug. 12, Singh and a caseworker with the department of social services went to the home in order to speak with Ojo but received no answer.
At around 12:41 p.m. they were able to locate Ojo and later interviewed him about the alleged incident.
Police say that Ojo initially stated that the boy injured himself playing before admitting to striking the child with the whip, according to charging documents. Ojo allegedly showed them the whip he used and photos were taken by the case worker.
Ojo was arrested on July 12 and released on his own recognizance on July 13. According to Maryland Case Search, a trial in the case is scheduled for Nov. 15.