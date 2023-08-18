Crime scene tape
FILE PHOTO

A trio of defendants were indicted in two separate cases of alleged felony second-degree child abuse on Aug. 11.

A Charles County grand jury brought down charges against Lavonia Monique Stringer, 34, of Bryans Road, Eric Denzel Kelly, 32, of Indian Head and Samuel Olusheyi Ojo, 32, of Waldorf.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews