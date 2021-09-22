Combatting misinformation surrounding COVID-19 vaccines was one of the main topics during the weekly pandemic update presented on Tuesday to the Charles County commissioners.
Dr. Dianna Abney, county health officer, presented information dispelling several vaccine myths, including a social media-linked rumor that the vaccine led to infertility in women.
Abney said the rumor came from an assertion that the spike protein in COVID-19 was the same protein as syncytin-1, a protein involved with the growth of the placenta in pregnant women. However, Abney said that scientists had quickly debunked that theory.
A report found on the U.S. National Library of Medicine through the National Institute of Health website titled “Are COVID-19 vaccines safe in pregnancy?” further dispels that myth.
“There is no significant similarity between the amino acid sequences in SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and syncytin-1 and convalescent serum from patients with COVID-19 does not react with syncytin-1,” the report stated.
The report was based on the number of accidental pregnancies that occurred during vaccine trials in the United Kingdom. Individuals were asked to not become pregnant during the vaccine study, but 28 individuals in the control group and 29 in the vaccinated group became pregnant.
Abney also said individuals that had COVID-19 before still need to be vaccinated, stating that re-infection with COVID-19 was still possible.
The fight against misinformation has intensified as cases continue to climb in the county. As of Monday, in Charles County there were 13,366 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, an increase of 324 cases from last week.
Jason Stoddard, director of safety of security for Charles County Public Schools, said there have been 315 known cases of COVID-19 in school employees or students so far this school year, with just six cases attributed to spread from within the schools. A vast majority of those cases were among unvaccinated individuals.
Election changes maybe coming
Charles County residents could have a say in how the county responds to a Maryland House bill ahead of a potential passage during the upcoming Maryland General Assembly session early next year.
House Bill 655, which failed to move out of committee during the 2021 General Assembly, would require all non-chartered counties to require county commissioners to be selected by a plurality of votes by residents of their own districts. The county commissioners took a position against the bill during debate early this year.
Danielle Mitchell, assistant county attorney, presented three options for combatting potential changes if a bill were to pass next year.
The first option would be to remove all commissioner districts and make all five commissioners at-large positions, meaning anyone from the county could take one of the five seats. Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said during Tuesday’s meeting that removing the districts felt like a “step back” for the county.
The second option would be to require voters to pick commissioners by district, essentially making HB 655 law before it passed through the Maryland General Assembly.
The third option would be to create a charter form of government in the county, which would be exempt from any changes from HB 655. However, it would take up to 18 months to put a charter together, and still establish voting for commissioners by district, while also adding a county executive position.
Commissioners voted to formulate a bill to bring to a public hearing to hear from residents on how the county should move forward. When that hearing occur will be decided at a later date.
