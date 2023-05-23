On Saturday, cloudy skies gave way to clear blue as the Charles County Health Department held an inaugural festival aimed at both celebrating the county’s LGBTQ community and promoting a new strategy to fight HIV.
The health department hosted its inaugural PrEP 4 Pride festival at its campus in White Plains.
According to Charles County Health Officer Dr. Dianna Abney, the idea for the event was spawned from the county’s HIV and Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) team.
“My wonderful HIV and PrEP team said, 'You know, we need to do something in Charles County for Pride Month,'” Abney told Southern Maryland News.
While the county’s event comes a couple of weeks before the official start of Pride Month in the United States, the decision to hold the health department's first LGBTQ pride event in May was two-fold. Primarily, the event was scheduled to bring awareness to PreP, a new method of reducing the risk of exposure to HIV.
According to the Charles County Health Department, PrEP is a prevention strategy in which HIV-negative people use antiretrovirals commonly used to treat HIV infections to reduce the risk of exposure.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, PrEP can be administered through once daily pills or a bi-monthly injection. Additionally, the CDC reports that PrEP regimens are up to 99% effective at stopping HIV infections.
The event was also scheduled early to avoid conflicts with both the Washington, D.C., and Baltimore Pride Month festivals that take place during the opening weeks of June.
Community support was high on Saturday.
“It’s honestly really beautiful. Everybody’s coming out, even if it’s the first one, and it feels like it’s such a good turnout,” Sam Yrio of La Plata said.
“The visibility that this event has had really speaks to how important it is for government organizations to get involved and help communities that have been very underserved,” “Katelyn Fryer, secretary for PFLAG Southern Maryland, added.
PFLAG, an LGBTQ advocacy group, and Pride SoMD both had booths at Saturday’s event.
Jenifer Droneburger, HIV program coordinator for the health department, said the event was another way for the HIV program to reach out to the community.
“A lot of our clients have the same stigma and discrimination that the LGBT community faces,” Droneburger said “We just decided this hasn’t been done before and we want to bring everybody together.”
Saturday’s event drew a turnout of over 1,100 people and featured dozens of vendors, speeches from local and state representatives and a performance from "Rent" by the College of Southern Maryland Theater.
“Our county has driven to make inclusion a part of our daily decision making when we talk about diversity, equity and inclusion. ... It’s not a Black and white thing, it’s a people thing,” Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) told attendees. “Everyone that is a resident of Charles County should be recognized.”
Collins was joined by Commissioners Thomasina “Sina” Coates (D) and Ralph E. Patterson II (D) in presenting a proclamation recognizing Pride Month.
Jeremy Browning, administrative director of the Maryland Commission on LGBTQ Affairs, presented a citation commemorating the county’s first pride festival.