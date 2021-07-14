After a trying school year, Charles public schools are preparing to move forward by honoring some of the longest-serving staff members in the county.
The headliner for this year’s staff honors was Jill Jowdy-Morrow, physical education teacher at Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School.
Jowdy-Morrow, a 41-year veteran of the Charles public school system, got her start as a long-term substitute teaching physical education in 1980.
The opportunity came, Morrow said, while she was working at a camp with the Girl Scouts.
“One of the girls who worked there, at the camp, was about to go out and have surgery and knew I had got my degree in physical education and asked if I could sub for her,” Jowdy-Morrow recalled.
Despite living in Towson at the time, Jowdy-Morrow took the job, but didn’t find out until later that she’d be coaching high school field hockey, something she said she knew nothing about.
“I had a fantastic group of girls and I kinda followed their lead and figured it out and we had a great winning season,” Jowdy-Morrow said.
In October of that year, another teacher informed Jowdy-Morrow of an opening for a physical education teacher split between Wayside and Glasva elementary schools, which she happily accepted.
Those two schools would later merge and become Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary, where she’s been ever since.
She didn’t know at first what she wanted to teach, just that she wanted to do it, until she took a physical education course for the first time.
“I went to a catholic school in Towson, and we didn’t have physical education in elementary school ... and in eighth grade I loved it, but I wasn’t well skilled cause I’d never been taught,” she said.
That experience led her to teach young children the basic skills of of play outside like running, jumping and kicking.
That goal was strained when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, sending children home and forcing them inside. Jowdy-Morrow improvised with home-made equipment, including creating sock balls or blowing up balloons to juggle, for example.
The biggest hurdle, however, was technology.
Jowdy-Morrow complimented James Harris, who works in information technology at Higdon Elementary, and Tricia Mehall, the school computer lab teacher, with getting her through teaching at home by walking her through the technology that she used to keep kids active at their own homes.
The sentiment on technology was shared by Michael Blaine, a Latin teacher at La Plata High School. Blaine was honored for 25-years of service in the school system, after spending the first seven at High Point High School in Prince George’s County.
To get through online teaching, Blaine said he used what worked for him in his classroom to get through virtual learning.
“I like to walk around in the classroom when I have students, so I took the laptop and walked around the classroom as if the students were there,” Blaine said.
Blaine said he stayed at La Plata High School because of the administrative support and the relationships he has with the students and staff.
“I like to see some of the same families come through. I like stability and La Plata is a very stable school,” Blaine said.
Both Blaine and Jowdy-Morrow were ready to be back in their classrooms this fall when students return for traditional in-person teaching.
The Charles public school system honored 37 employees for their time of service with the district. A complete list can be found on the school system’s website.
