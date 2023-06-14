Kathleen Miller, a nurse in the post-anesthetic care unit, left, and Mary Hannah, a registered nurse and director of population health programs and case management services, hold their awards received at the Maryland Nursing Association District 9 dinner in May.
A pair of nurses at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center were recently honored at the annual Maryland Nurses Association District 9 dinner and awards celebration.
The announcement was made in a press release by the hospital on June 14. The awards were handed out during an event on May 23 for the organization that represents nurses that work or live in the region.
Mary Hannah, director of population health programs and case management services, and Kathleen Miller, a nurse in the hospital’s post-anesthesia care unit, were honored for their work.
“Mary and Kathy are exemplary nurses who are outstanding examples of professionalism and dedication our nurses demonstrate every day,” Dana Cecil, chief nursing officer, said in the release.
Hannah was named the Maryland Nursing Association District 9 Nurse of the Year.
According to the release, Hannah was “honored and humbled” for her award.
“I know the programs my team and I implement at the hospital really impact patient health, even if that caregiving is not administered directly at the bedside,” she said.
Hannah overseas a variety of programs at the hospital, including diabetes education, palliative care services, case management as well as the hospital’s transportation to wellness program. The program provides free transportation from the hospital to a patients home or to post-hospitalization medical appointments for eligible patients.
The program serves to allow patients to get home as soon as possible and reduce the rate of missed or cancelled post-hospitalization appointments due to a lack of transportation.
Residents from Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties are are eligible if they meet a series of guidelines including age, income, risk and disability factors.
According to the release, Hannah was recognized for mentoring young nurses and help manage patient care and recovery once they leave the hospital.
“Hannah’s leadership of the Population Health team has enabled the establishment of collaborative programs that have positively influenced the health of Charles County’s 160,000 residents,” the release stated.
Miller was recognized as the winner of the Paula Luskus Heart of Service award, which honors registered nurses that are deemed to be an outstanding member of the nursing profession.
Miller, who has worked at the hospital since 1993, has also served as as the Maryland Nurses Association treasurer for the last five years.
According to the release, she was recognized for her compassion and mentorships for other nurses.
Miller said in the release she was excited to win the reward as she knew Luskus, who died in 2020.
“Luskus was a woman to be reckoned with, so receiving this award is very rewarding, personally and professionally,” Miller said in the release.