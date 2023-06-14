Award winning nurses

Kathleen Miller, a nurse in the post-anesthetic care unit, left, and Mary Hannah, a registered nurse and director of population health programs and case management services, hold their awards received at the Maryland Nursing Association District 9 dinner in May.

 UMCRMC photo

A pair of nurses at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center were recently honored at the annual Maryland Nurses Association District 9 dinner and awards celebration.

The announcement was made in a press release by the hospital on June 14. The awards were handed out during an event on May 23 for the organization that represents nurses that work or live in the region.


