Keith Strickland

Keith Strickland, peer recovery coach at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, has been with the hospital for three years. Strickalnd also serves in a prison ministry program to help prisoners combat substance abuse issues. 

 UNIVERISTY OF MARYLAND CHARLES REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER PHOTO

University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center got a $375,000 boost to expand the hospital’s peer recovery platform, according to a release from the hospital.

The three-year grant was awarded by CareFirst as a part of a $7.9 million grant investment by the medical insurance company to improve substance abuse and behavioral health services across the mid-Atlantic region.


