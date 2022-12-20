Keith Strickland, peer recovery coach at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, has been with the hospital for three years. Strickalnd also serves in a prison ministry program to help prisoners combat substance abuse issues.
UNIVERISTY OF MARYLAND CHARLES REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER PHOTO
University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center got a $375,000 boost to expand the hospital’s peer recovery platform, according to a release from the hospital.
The three-year grant was awarded by CareFirst as a part of a $7.9 million grant investment by the medical insurance company to improve substance abuse and behavioral health services across the mid-Atlantic region.
“Substance use disorders are among the many behavioral health issues that we care for in our Emergency Department,” Noel Cervino, president and CEO of the hospital, said in the release.
The CareFirst grant will go toward efforts to maintain and expand the hospital’s Peer Recovery Coach Program, which places trained recovery coaches with individuals that need help in getting sober from alcohol or drug use.
“I think every hospital needs this,” Keith Strickland, peer recovery coach at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical center, said.
“My job is to give the person with substance use disorder some hope. They’ve been fighting and battling addiction totally alone. If I can give them hope, then they can begin their recovery,” Strickland added.
CareFirst Grant funds will go toward covering costs for salary and training for peer recovery coaches who take 16-hour shifts in the hospital’s emergency department to meet patient needs.
Funds will also be used to facilitate the addition of an evening shift mental health social worker.
“The addition of an evening shift social worker will strengthen our Peer Recovery Coach Program by bringing increased support to patients struggling with substance use disorders who find their way into our emergency department,” Dr. Matthew Schatz, behavioral health coordinator at the hospital, said.
“The help we give here may be the first step toward a better and healthier life of sobriety for many such patients,” Schatz added.
According to the release, CareFirst focused their grant funding on addressing disparities and expanding the behavioral health workforce, as based on conversations with community organizations.
For more information about theUniversity of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center’s Peer Recovery Coach Program, visit UMCharlesRegional.org.