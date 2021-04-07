On Wednesday, a Charles County District Court judge dismissed a civil case filed by a White Plains resident against the county elections director.
Jerry Feith, 79, said Tracy Dickerson, Charles’ elections board director, didn’t respond to three complaints related to the 2020 election. He asked for $1 in damages and for the judge, Robert B. Riddle, to order her to respond to the complaints.
Feith said that by not responding to his complaints, which he said he submitted on Dec. 1, Dickerson “committed a hate crime against a Jewish person. You shouldn’t treat a person that way. Why wouldn’t she respond?”
Attorney Louis P. Jenkins Jr., who was representing Dickerson, said that there were two election judges at a polling place — one Democrat and one Republican — that Feith referred to in his complaint. “They reviewed his complaints and took no action,” Jenkins said.
Feith had three complaints, Jenkins said. Feith alleged that Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) was electioneering in a no-electioneering zone; that poll watchers were told not to be in proximity to a voter check-in desk; and requested a list of voters who voted provisional ballots. In regard to the latter, Jenkins said the request must be made to the state board of elections.
Feith told Riddle that he was certified by Republican U.S. House candidate Chris Palombi’s campaign to be a poll watcher, challenger and observer.
“I don’t think there’s been proper service,” Riddle said. “This [case] shouldn’t have even been on the docket today.”
In addition, Riddle said, “You’re asking the court to do things I have no authority to do. It would have to be in circuit court. The court of equity is right next door.”
Two other cases
After Riddle dismissed the case, Feith talked to Southern Maryland News.
A case that he filed against the La Plata Walmart was postponed on Monday, April 5. Feith said he is asking for $2,500 for his attorney’s fees for two misdemeanor trespassing and disturbing the peace charges that were nolle prossed by the state’s attorney on Jan. 23.
In relation to those charges, Feith said he was offered a plea agreement on Jan. 14 that included him pleading guilty to disturbing the peace, but he turned it down.
Those charges were in relation to incidents at the Walmart on Nov. 27 and 30, 2019. Feith said he passed out “four or five” flyers on Nov. 27 that were copies of a reply letter he got from former President Donald Trump. He came to the store again on Nov. 30 and was told that its loss prevention officer Martin Strong banned him from the store.
Also, a civil suit that Feith filed against Peter Halikman of the Shaare Tikvah Synagogue resulted in a judgment against Feith on April 5, according to the state courts website. Feith said Halikman is the president of the Waldorf congregation’s men’s club.
Feith said the judge told him he didn’t have enough evidence to prove his case. Feith said he was expelled from the conservative Jewish congregation in March 2020 when he received a letter and a check refunding him $2,730 for membership that he had paid the previous July. He said that some didn’t like him wearing a wide-brimmed Trump hat to services twice a week.
In that case, Feith was asking for $5,000 because he has to travel to a congregation in Annapolis, which is 48.5 miles from his home in White Plains. Shaare Tikvah, where he had attended since the mid-1970s, is only 3.5 miles from his home, he said.
