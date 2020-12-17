Charles leaders discuss Morgantown Generating Station

The Southern Maryland Sierra Club hosted local leaders last week for a webinar discussing the harmful affects of burning coal and how they currently affect Charles County residents.
The Morgantown Generating Station in Newburg is one of only two coal plants in the state with no planned retirement or supportive transition to clean energy, according to the Sierra Club. Leading the Dec. 9 discussion on the need for the plant’s transition to clean energy was Rosa Hance, chair of the Sierra Club Maryland chapter.
Hance mentioned other power plants in the state that have stopped burning coal or are on track, including Chalk Point Generating Station in Aquasco, which will cease next June.
“Morgantown [station] is one of the largest and most polluting places in the state,” Hance said. “We have an issue when there isn’t a plan in place that will support the workers at these plants and the communities that have been bearing the pollution burden.”
Hance called for action to transition from burning coal to clean and renewable energy and to support workers and affected communities. Dr. Richard Cook, president of the Charles County Medical Society, said studies have shown one out of every six people globally die from a pollution related illness, many of whom were exposed to pollution from burning coal.
“Doctors have said you are what you eat. You definitely are what you drink, breathe and where you live,” Cook said. “I want everyone to think about the burning and breathing of coal the same way you think about smoking cigarettes.”
Cook said coal smoke can have toxic chemicals like mercury, arsenic and sulfur that can negatively affect the respiratory tract in humans leading to illnesses like asthma and emphysema. He said studies showed people living closer to coal plants suffered higher death rates and deaths at earlier ages, including statistically higher rates of African Americans.
“The health of our planet is deteriorating at a very massive rate [and] one contributor is coal. We are eroding the foundations of our livelihood,” Cook said.
The Rev. Melina Frame, ecumenical outreach director for the Apostolic Catholic Church of America, discussed the role of religion in environmental change and impact, and how differences have changed over the course of human history.
“Environmental justice has gone from a scientific to a moral issue,” Frame said. “What pollution causes with physical and mental illness, it becomes impossible to look away.”
Frame said the myth that science and religion are in conflict needs to be put to rest, as science gives predictable models for what may happen in the future, but human will propels action.
“Medical science, politics, human rights and faith may seem like different forms of study, but when broken down the separations between those become minimal,” Frame said.
Dyotha Sweat, president of the Charles County NAACP, said the “eyesore” of the Morgantown plant is a disgusting introduction to the state of Maryland. Sweat said the NAACP and other organizations are advocating for those who live in areas around the plant and individuals who are employed there.
“Whatever our leadership is seeking to accomplish, we are making sure it does not diminish the quality of life of the individuals who work at the plant,” Sweat said. “We are not just showing up and shutting things down without taking into account the community.”
Sweat said Black communities are disproportionally affected by pollution and Charles County is no different. She said leaders of the community have a responsibility to provide clean air to residents and need to have a plan in place to facilitate it.
“The environment affects everything of who we are and what we do, we want to make sure the playing field is even,” Sweat said.
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said the county is well positioned to make the transition to clean energy, taking templates from other former coal plants in the state and establishing them at the Morgantown station.
“We want to take advantage of opportunities that would come with this transition,” Collins said. “Families should not have to deal with the impacts that come with living next to a polluting coal plant.”
