Every year, Maryland Association of School Librarians awards one of its members with the prestigious librarian of the year award. But an extraordinary school year called for an extraordinary recognition of service this time around.
The title annually recognizes one librarian in the school system for outstanding service and achievements in the field of assisting students in finding the information they need. This year, however, a cohort of 38 school librarians were selected as joint winners, culled from 52 nominees.
Six of those nominees came from Charles public schools.
“From introducing a child to a favorite author, book series or genre, to helping a student learn how to use resources for learning, school librarians are essential in the school community and school system,” Charles public school system’s Superintendent Maria Navarro said.
Dedra Van Gelder, library media content specialist for the school system, said in a press release provided last week that there were several skills that make someone a good librarian.
“First, they need to be excellent teachers. Teaching is a big part of what we do,” Van Gelder said. “Leadership skills are another essential part of excelling in the position, as is being a team player. You also have to be curious and have the spark to be a lifelong learner.”
Sometimes, being a librarian can be a dream job, just ask Margaret Donahue.
Donahue began teaching in the county as an earth science and chemistry teacher at Westlake High School before transitioning to Henry E. Lackey High school as an instructional resource teacher.
Eventually, she took classes at Notre Dame of Maryland University for her library certification, and has been the librarian at Lackey since 2014.
“I can attest that there has not been a dull moment,” Donahue said in the release, calling the transition from being a resource teacher “extremely advantageous.”
Karen Ferruzza, the school librarian at Arthur Middleton Elementary School, has been in her position for the past 18 years.
Ferruzza said that working in a school allowed her to combine the love of children’s literature with technology.
Lisa Smiroldo, school librarian at Piccowaxen Middle School, is the longest tenured librarian of the six honorees from the county, having served as a school librarian for over 20 years. Her love of books and reading led her to the field.
“Promoting the love of reading with students and matching their interests with books is very rewarding – especially when students come back asking for more suggestions,” Smiroldo said.
Tim Steelman of Theodore G. Davis Middle School, Dawn Murphy of J.C. Parks Elementary and Heather Hartman-Jansen of Milton M. Somers Middle School were also selected to join the librarian of the year cohort.
