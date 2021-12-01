With COVID-19 numbers dropping to some of the lowest in the state, Charles County has made the decision to end its mask mandate for private businesses.
Charles commissioners voted unanimously to rescind the mask mandate during Tuesday morning’s commissioner meeting. The decision was made after the weekly COVID-19 update provide by Dr. Dianna Abney, county health officer, which showed case rates and positivity rates per 100,000 had fallen below state levels.
As of Tuesday, the rate had dropped to 8.58 per 100,000, far below the state average of 14.26.
The county’s positivity rate had also fallen under 4% to 3.86%, below the state average of 4.76%.
The weekly gain in cases has also seen a significant drop, down to 98 in the last week.
Abney credited the decline in numbers to the mask mandate implemented in August during the height of the Delta variant surge that upended a vaccine-aided cratering of case rates during the summer.
“We’ve gone from the third highest county with transmission to the third lowest,” Wesley Adams, county attorney said.
The order rescinds the mandate that residents must wear a face mask when entering private businesses such as restaurants, bars and grocery stores.
Businesses that wish to maintain their own mask mandate will be allowed to do so despite the county’s decision.
However, indoor mask mandates remain on county public transportation and in county buildings. Indoor facilities at county-owned golf courses, senior centers, recreational centers and other facilities are included in the order for county facilities to continue masking.
William Grimes, vice president of ancillary services and incident commander at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, confirmed the hospital would still require masks.
However, Grimes said the hospital would ease some of its restrictions on visitors for non-COVID patients to make it easier for families to visit during the holiday season.
Tuesday’s decision came two weeks after the implementation of the mask order by commissioners through their authority as the board of health. The county moved the mask mandate to a board of health order after a state of emergency order was rescinded on Nov. 16.
Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) brought forward a motion to hold a public meeting on Dec. 15 to discuss a possible return of a uniform mask mandate if COVID-19 numbers were to spike again.
The motion, which also passed unanimously, served two functions — to allow the county flexibility if numbers increased and meet public hearing advertising requirements.
While some residents may be ready to ditch the mass entirely, the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 could require a return of compulsory mask wearing.
According to Abney, preliminary study of the variant showed increased transmission, but did not show an increase in severity at this time.
While no cases had been identified in the United States as of Tuesday's meeting, Abney said that health experts were working under the assumption the new variant was already in the country.