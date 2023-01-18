A minor argument in Tuscaloosa, Ala., has led to capital murder charges for a Washington, D.C., man and an accomplice from Charles County.
Darius Hairston Miles, 21, of Washington D.C., and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Bryans Road were arrested and each charged with one count of capital murder on Sunday, Jan. 15.
Tuscaloosa Police Department Violent Crimes Unit commander Capt. Jack Kennedy announced the arrests in a press release on Sunday evening.
According to the release, Tuscaloosa Police and University of Alabama Police were dispatched to the Walk of Champions at Bryant Denny Stadium at around 1:45 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Officers responded to a vehicle that was stopped near the stadium once they sighted University of Alabama Police. Police found Jamea Jonae Harris, 23, of Birmingham, Ala., deceased in the vehicle.
According to the release, the driver, who was not identified by police, reported that the vehicle had been shot at and returned fire in self-defense, striking one of the defendants in the process.
During the investigation, it was determined that the shooting had occurred in the 400 block of Grace Street near an area known as “The Strip.”
The Violent Crimes Unit then assumed the investigation and determined that two suspects, later identified as Miles and Davis, got into an argument with the victims before the exchange of gunfire.
Multiple outlets reported that Miles, who had played on the St. Charles High School basketball team, was a member of the University of Alabama basketball team prior to the shooting. Miles has since been dismissed from the team and the school.
According to the release, Davis and Harris were not affiliated with the school.
According to a copy of the deposition obtained by Southern Maryland News, Miles allegedly admitted to providing Davis with the handgun prior to the shooting.
Miles and Davis were both ordered held without bond.