Charles County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after two separate alleged car thefts in 10 days, including one which ended in the recovery of an AR-style pistol.
The sheriff’s office made the announcement in a pair of press releases on May 11.
On May 4, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Neighborhood Enforcement Team was in the area of High Street and St. Ignatius Drive in Waldorf on an investigation where they encountered a Hyundai that was reported stolen from another county.
Officers initiated a traffic stop when one occupant allegedly jumped from the vehicle and fled.
Jajuan Malik Cobb, 21, of Waldorf, identified as the driver of the vehicle, and Desean Cobb, 19, also of Waldorf, remained with the vehicle and were arrested.
Police say Cobb was in possession of an AR-style pistol with a 30-round magazine, which was recovered from the scene.
Jajuan Cobb was arrested on felony unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and was released on his own recognizance on May 5.
Desean Cobb was also charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and illegal possession of a firearm. He was ordered held without bond as he was already on supervised released on an unrelated criminal charge.
About six days later, officers recovered a second stolen car in the area of Mall Circle.
According to a release, patrol officers were conducting a check in the area when they encountered a Kia with a broken window.
During their investigation, officers allegedly discovered significant damage to the ignition and learned the car was reported stolen from another county.
Officers discovered Jajuan Malik Cobb as the occupant of the vehicle, whom they had arrested in connection with the alleged car theft on May 4.
Jajuan Cobb was arrested again, this time on charges of car theft and malicious destruction of a vehicle.
He was again released, the second time with electronic monitoring.
