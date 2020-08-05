Sheriff Troy Berry (D) told the viewers of his YouTube PSA that a school-to-prison pipeline is not a reality in Charles County.
“The data does not support the ‘school-to-prison pipeline’ narrative,” he said in the recently recorded public service message.
Michal Gross, a juvenile public defender, said otherwise during a virtual meeting. She said she does not see school resource officers “keeping students safe” but “perpetuating the school-to-prison pipeline.”
Berry’s video posted only a few hours before the county’s NAACP branch held a virtual panel discussion July 30 on the school-to-prison pipeline in Charles and if officers should be removed from schools.
The sheriff said his office handled 2,000 “arrestable incidents” in Charles County schools, which have over 27,000 students, over the last four years. He added that two-thirds of the arrests were handled within the school system and did not lead to an arrest.
“Bottom line, less than 1% of students had an interaction with an officer, which resulted in an arrest,” he said.
The sheriff said school resource officers are more than law enforcement. They assist school staff and host outside community events.
Joe Sampson Jr., the second vice president for Charles County’s NAACP, said on Thursday there is a disconnect between law enforcement’s and the public’s view of school resource officers.
Panelists Kayla Moore, a teacher in Prince George’s County and a North Point High School graduate, recalled a time during lunch when a food fight broke out and an officer slammed a participant to the ground.
“That never sat right with me,” Moore said. She added, as a teacher, she has seen second-graders suspended from school. “These kids need services and therapy.”
Moore, who is black, said when she was in school, she was suspended after a teacher felt disrespected by the way she talked to him.
State data shows during the 2018-2019 school year, the most recent data available, Charles County had 2,418 out-of-school suspensions and expulsions. black students are 56% of those enrolled in Charles. However, 77% of students who were suspended and expelled were black.
Nearly a third of black students’ out-of-school suspensions and expulsions were because of disrespect and disruption during the 2018-2019 school year. They are the highest demographic in that category, which includes race and gender.
Gross said she wished she was surprised by Moore’s examples. At her job, she said she saw kids charged for incidents like drawing on a classmate’s jacket and missing a court date.
“A question I have, what are we calling a crime,” Gross said, referring to Berry’s statistics. She added she has to ask about the incidents children are arrested for that did not make it to the court system.
She later read some statistics found on Maryland Department of Education’s website.
Charles County had 198 arrests the same school year, and 87% of those arrested were black.
Gross said the sheriff did not acknowledge those numbers. “He doesn’t think it’s a reality in Charles,” she said.
Police have free access in the school buildings, unlike a parent who has to check-in. Middle and elementary students are often interrogated by police without a parent. Sixth-graders are asked to write witness statements after an incident. And instead of being pulled apart from a fight, student are slammed to the ground and detained, she said.
The public defender said when she was a kid, parents were called if a student was in trouble, but now they call the police.
Gross said the priority for school resource officers according to the memorandum of understanding is to enforce the law and police the students. “Not to keep them safe,” she added.
She later suggested the MOU be torn up and rewritten.
Mckayla Wilkes, former congressional candidate and founder of the nonprofit Schools Not Jails, said she was put out of Charles County schools after she lost her aunt during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. It wasn’t until she was 18 when she was diagnosed with depression.
Wilkes said the school system probably did not have the money or resources to aid her trauma. Her suggestion was to refrain from kicking kids out of school, and use the money that funds the school resource officers to fund more social programs instead.
She said she does not want to replace school resource officers, “I want them out of school.”
Moore suggested more behavioral specialists and rely more on security guards.
Julie Walton of Charles County Community Mediation Center said the public school system has access to community conferencing. It’s a restorative justice tactic that brings children, parents, principals and sometimes the school resource officer together to resolve the conflict and “make any harm done whole.”
But timing is important. If an officer writes up a student, she cannot do the conference, she said. The goal is to have the meeting before any disciplinary action.
She urged all schools to take advantage of the free service and said 95% of the meetings end in agreement.