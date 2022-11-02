All three Southern Maryland police accountability boards are finally underway after Charles County hosted its first meeting on Oct. 27.
The initial meeting between the Charles board and local enforcement agencies served to review policies and procedures on how the board will deal with complaints of police misconduct by local citizens.
Newly established police accountably boards in St. Mary’s and Calvert counties already began meeting earlier this fall. Maryland mandated that all counties create the new boards to help address citizens’ complaints against law enforcement.
Members of the Charles police accountability board and representatives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and La Plata Police Department were present at the Oct. 27 meeting.
Guy Black and Alex Turner, members of the administrative charging committee, were also present at last Thursday’s meeting.
“I saw this as another opportunity to give back to the community,” Turner said.
Brigitte Proctor, chairperson, led the meeting that served as an initial conversation on how the board would interact with the county’s two law enforcement agencies.
The board announced that training for the trial boards, which will hear cases if they advance pass the administrative charging committee, will take place in the first quarter of 2023.
Danielle Mitchell, assistant county attorney, requested that each police department provide one person at each rank plus one backup that could be trained at the same time.
“It may become a little overwhelming based on availability of the trial boards. That’s why I think it’s very important to have a backup for the trial board,” Proctor said.
Complaints can either be sent to the board itself or to the relevant agency; either way a form detailing the complaint must be sent to the local police accountability board.
Once the form is sent, then a notification of the investigation is sent to the agency.
The administrative charging committee would then review any evidence into the investigation, including body camera footage. Once that step is completed, the charging committee will decide on any charges and make the decision in writing.
If officers are exonerated or the claims are unfounded, a written statement detailing supervisory failures that led to the complaint will be noted.
If charges are found, a written opinion will be made with stipulations for discipline. Discipline is handed out based on recommendations from the Maryland police training and standards matrix.
The chief of that department would then provide punishment based on the charging committee’s recommendations or a higher punishment within the matrix.
If the punishment is accepted, then the case is closed. If the officer does not accept punishment, then the trial board will convene to decide punishment.
Officers will be allowed to appeal those punishments if needed to the Charles County Circuit Court.
Charles County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday that six cases were working their way toward the charging committee while the La Plata Police Department had three cases working through the system.