In 2019, Karen Richardson was sitting at a diner in Waldorf with friends when a conversation turned to how they could give back to the community.
“The three of us kind of came up with this idea of the transitional home for women because it’s so needed in our area, and from there it was formed,” she said in a recent interview.
Richardson is the president and chief executive officer of the Tri-County Love Center, a nonprofit group with the goal of providing temporary housing and other support for women in recovery from alcohol and substance abuse.
“We vow to assist recovering women with coping and life skills to become productive members of society,” the site’s website states.
The group is looking to rent a space that would serve as the stepping stone to a permanent structure of its own to house women as they transition into independent living.
For Richardson, the journey to a facility began in February 2020, when she put out a social media campaign asking for donations.
However, things came to a stand still when the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a pause the following month.
During that time, Richardson applied for nonprofit status for her organization, which Richardson said would be the benchmark for whether or not they would continue.
The organization would get that approval in September 2020, and then Richardson and her board members returned to social media to again ask for donations.
Since then, the organization participated in a health fair in White Plains hosted by the Charles County Department of Health, as well a walkathon on the Indian Head Rail Trail last month and a recent block party at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School.
The group also plans to host a golf event fundraiser early next spring.
Richardson said the facility was incredibly important for women due to the rise in substance abuse due to the pandemic.
“Addiction is a disease, and it needs treatment just like any other type of illness,” Richardson said.
Garth Bowling, a former principal high school principal in both Charles and St. Mary’s counties, said he was supportive of the center opening, adding that there was a need for services like the Tri-County Love Center hopes to supply.
“I saw a lot of children unfortunately suffering in families with someone who was addicted to drugs,” Bowling said.
Richardson said that the center will allow women to stay at the home for up to a year in order for them to get their thoughts and other affairs together.
“People are hurting, and sometimes people just need an opportunity to do something different, and what Tri-County Love Center’s plan is to provide that new choice,” Richardson said.
If you would like find out more information or donate, the Tri-County Love Center accepts donations online on their website, www.tclccc.org
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews