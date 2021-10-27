Good food and a good cause came together on Oct. 21 when the Charles County Center for Abused Persons hosted a fundraiser and virtual town hall event at Karibbean Fire in La Plata.
The group sold 60 meals with 25% of the proceeds donated directly to the organization.
“We usually have a breakfast in October for domestic violence awareness, but due to the pandemic and things changing we wanted to change things up a little,” Roz Manley, board president for the Center of Abused Persons, said.
Attendees were able to speak with members of the center and had the opportunity to sponsor a client from the organization’s angel tree, which was tagged with items that participants could purchase and donate.
“It’s really important now because the pandemic came in and a lot of the victims were stuck in those situations because they could not get out, they didn’t have anyone to talk to or that source of freedom,” Manley said.
The Center for Abused Persons provides a range of services for men and women dealing with domestic violence.
The organization provides victim advocacy services such as accompanying victims to court and home visits as well as assisting victims in filing protective orders. The center also offers psychological education and counseling services.
The event included representation from Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Jerome Jackson, a member of the sheriff’s office domestic violence unit, lost his sister to domestic violence when she was killed in 2001.
Last year, Jackson ran a “paws for a cause” fundraiser and collected 50 teddy bears to give to children when police respond to domestic violence calls.
“They’re gonna always remember that incident, but that incident doesn’t have to be a stain on their memory. They could bring something positive from it with the bear,” Jackson said.
Jackson hopes to do another fundraiser this year.
Nikki Mullings, one of the owners of Karribbean Fire, said she met Manley through the Facebook group Charles County Moms of Color, and during those conversations they spoke about the loss of Mullings’ friend, Sonia Cobb.
Sonia was killed by her estranged husband on Valentine’s Day in 2010. The man was convicted of first-degree murder in February 2011.
Mullings said it was important for people to be aware of domestic violence.
“A lot of people are suffering in silence because people don’t think that it happens in these type of counties but it does,” she said.
The Center for Abused Persons runs a 24-hour crisis hotline that connects community members suffering through domestic violence and a variety of other issues to helpful resources.
Community members in need can call 301-645-3336 to speak with a counselor.
