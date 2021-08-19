Charles County public schools will now offer a virtual option for elementary and middle school students returning to class this fall as the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread across the region, driving officials here and elsewhere to dramatically change plans announced earlier this summer.
The newest announcement was made in a release sent Monday that a virtual class option has been opened to more students after previous plans stated that the majority of students would be in person when classes start on Aug. 30.
“We want to provide families with an option if they have concerns about their child returning to school in person,” Superintendent Maria Navarro said in the release.
Virtual instruction will be limited to 50 students per grade level from kindergarten to eighth grade. There are 27,000 students in Charles public schools, or a little more than 2,000 per grade level on average.
Students will be chosen by a lottery system, and parents must apply for the program between now and Aug. 24.
Students that do not make it in will be placed on a waitlist per grade level, and those students will be pulled from the same lottery system to fill spaces if available.
Virtual students will begin classes at the same time as in-person students, though for now the virtual program will only run through the first semester of the school year.
Students can take tests online during a limited time frame, or done at the school of their enrollment.
Included in the announcement was the criteria for selection, which required students to have had 15 or fewer absences during the 2020-2021 school year and have reliable daily internet access, as well as other requirements.
“When you are a service organization, you have to think forward to what is possible,” Latina Wilson, school board chairperson, said.
Wilson said that the move to virtual learning was anticipated, and according to the release, public school staff had been working on plans since earlier in the month.
However, the limited scope of Charles County’s program differs from St. Mary’s and Calvert public school systems, which both have virtual options available to any student who wants it for grades 3 to 12.
The difference has been frustrating for some Charles parents such as Pascale Small of Waldorf, who has three children.
The oldest, Kamila, 5, is scheduled to attend kindergarten at William A. Diggs Elementary School, while her second child, Kyrie, 4, is eligible for preschool this fall.
Small started an online petition that has since received more than 1,200 signatures asking for students to receive a virtual option for classes this fall.
“Families should not have to choose between providing their child with a high quality education and risking contracting a deadly virus,” the petition reads.
Small, who has since filed to home school her children for the first semester, took issue with the lottery system and the limited seats for virtual students.
“The 450 seats is not sufficient by any means” Pascale said.
Pascale also raised issues of equity, as some parents with multiple children could be in a situation where one child could be in the program and another would not.
A request for comment on possible expansion of the program was placed with the superintendent’s office, but no response was received by press time.
The potential desire for virtual learning will continue as vaccination rates for ages 12 to 18 remain low.
Charles County currently has 40% of residents ages 10 to 19 with at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the county’s health department.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the percentages of residents age 12 and older who have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Aug. 18 were: 68.3% in Charles, 68.9% in St. Mary’s and 70.8% in Calvert.
