The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a brawl at Westlake High School that involved individuals not enrolled in the summer school program on July 18.
According to a release posted on the office’s Facebook page, multiple fights were reported at Westlake High during the summer school program.
According to the post, patrol officers along with school resource officers responded to the school just after noon on Monday.
When officers arrived, they allegedly saw multiple individuals involved in a fight and deployed pepper spray to break up the altercations.
An investigation revealed that two individuals not involved in the summer school program had entered the school to participate in the altercation.
A total of six individuals were charged on juvenile offense reports, while two others were charged as adults in the alleged incident.
Replica firearm recovered
Charles County sheriff’s officers recovered a replica firearm from a student on a bus heading for Thomas Stone High School at 9:40 a.m. on July 14.
According to a post by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, a concerned parent reported to the school that they allegedly saw a male student with a weapon at the bus stop.
School administration contacted the bus driver and officers, who made contact in the 4700 block of Crain Highway in White Plains.
When officers arrived, they allegedly recovered a "splatter gun," which according to the release shoots water pellets, from a student.
The Charles County State’s Attorney's Office was contacted in relation to the incident.
The student was given a juvenile offense report for possession of a dangerous weapon and released into the custody of their parent.
