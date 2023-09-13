The Charles sheriff's office this week is investigating an arrest, including a video circulating on social media that shows two deputies holding and possibly choking a wanted man while trying to handcuff him after pursuing him to neighboring St. Mary's County.
The Waldorf man wanted on multiple warrants is now in jail after the encounter with police that initially sent both police officers and the suspect to the hospital.
Anthony Kavon Brown, 23, of Waldorf was arrested in St. Mary's on Sept. 12, according to a press release sent by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office that afternoon.
Brown, who was the subject of an Aug. 31 bulletin by the Charles sheriff’s office, was wanted on four warrants for violation of a protective order, failure to appear in court for second-degree assault, violation of probation from an armed robbery and assault, and violation of probation related to illegal possession of a firearm.
At around 10:58 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, Brown was located by members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit at a gas station in Lexington Park. The release does not say how Brown was located nor would a sheriff's office spokesperson elaborate when asked by Southern Maryland News.
As the Charles sheriff's officers attempted to arrest Brown, police say he became combative and struggled during the arrest happening on the sidewalk outside of the gas station. At least one witness called 911 to report the struggle, according to other media outlets.
A video of the arrest circulated on social media, which the Charles sheriff’s office acknowledged in its release.
Southern Maryland News viewed the video, which appeared to show Brown on his side on the ground with one officer around his back with his arms on or near Brown's neck, while another officer struggles with Brown’s arms in an attempt to handcuff him.
Brown can be heard saying he "can't breathe" for about a minute before the video cuts off.
Another clip shows Brown screaming while an officer still has both arms crossed on or near Brown's neck while the other officer struggles to put cuffs on him when St. Mary's sheriff's deputies appear in the frame.
The pair of Charles officers on the video are heard giving several commands to stop resisting during the apprehension. Once officers are able to put cuffs on Brown, the Charles sheriff's officer on his back immediately releases the hold.
Charles Sheriff Troy Berry (D) through a spokesperson declined an interview request by Southern Maryland News on Wednesday morning. The video of the officers pinning down the suspect has been shown on some local television stations as well as posted on YouTube.
The two Charles sheriff’s officers were injured in the apprehension and were transported to the hospital, according to the release. Brown was taken to the MedStar St. Mary's Hospital, where he was treated and released that same day to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.
Charles County Sheriff's Office stated in the release that they would investigate the arrest per agency policy. A spokesperson said Wednesday that the warrant unit has jurisdiction to catch fugitives even if they cross county lines.
St. Mary's Sheriff Steve Hall (R) said in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon that he was aware of the incident.
The three Southern Maryland counties have a memorandum of understanding, Hall said, to render mutual aid to other counties when needed after notifying the outside county.
"Based on what I've been told is we were not notified that they were there," Hall said of the two Charles officers who made the Sept. 12 arrest in Lexington Park.
He said any investigation into the Charles officers' arrest would be handled by the Charles County Sheriff's Office.
Once proceedings are wrapped up in St. Mary’s County, according to Charles sheriff's office, Brown will be transported back to Charles County where he will be served with the warrants.