New Charles school board sworn in

On Dec. 19, 2022, the new Charles County Board of Education was sworn in at a ceremony at St. Charles High School. The new board expands from seven full-voting members and a student member to nine full-voting members and one student member. The new board includes Linda Warren, left, Jamila Smith, Yonelle Moore-Lee, Board Chairperson Michael “Mike” Lukas, Brenda L. Thomas, David Hancock, Nicole M. Kreamer, Cindy Coulby, Dottery Butler-Washington and student board member Amira Abujuma. Also pictured is Charles public schools’ Superintendent Maria Navarro, right.

 DARRYL KINSEY JR./SOUTHERN MARYLAND NEWS

After last year's election, Charles County inaugurated a new-look school board with two individuals from each commissioner district and one at-large member.

However, the nine member board quickly slipped to eight when Cindy Coulby, who had been newly elected as one of the District 1 school board members, abruptly announced her resignation on Jan. 30.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews