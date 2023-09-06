On Dec. 19, 2022, the new Charles County Board of Education was sworn in at a ceremony at St. Charles High School. The new board expands from seven full-voting members and a student member to nine full-voting members and one student member. The new board includes Linda Warren, left, Jamila Smith, Yonelle Moore-Lee, Board Chairperson Michael “Mike” Lukas, Brenda L. Thomas, David Hancock, Nicole M. Kreamer, Cindy Coulby, Dottery Butler-Washington and student board member Amira Abujuma. Also pictured is Charles public schools’ Superintendent Maria Navarro, right.
After last year's election, Charles County inaugurated a new-look school board with two individuals from each commissioner district and one at-large member.
However, the nine member board quickly slipped to eight when Cindy Coulby, who had been newly elected as one of the District 1 school board members, abruptly announced her resignation on Jan. 30.
“While I am not able to continue serving on the board, I wish my colleagues well in their endeavors,” Coulby said in a release put out by the school system announcing her departure.
The announcement came as a surprise to many, including former school board ember Jennifer Abell.
“I was shocked and a little dismayed, especially since she represents the district that I live in,” Abell, who served 18 years on the Charles school board, told Southern Maryland News.
The sudden departure of Coulby left District 1 — the largest district in the county — with a single member on the board of education, incumbent David Hancock.
District 1 includes La Plata in central Charles and stretches east to Benedict and west to Welcome, and also includes parts of southern Charles down to Newburg and Cobb Island.
Shortly after Coulby stepped down, the Charles public school system announced it was developing a method to select a new District 1 board member, which was announced in July, nearly a half year since Coubly's departure.
The candidate would essentially serve the remainder of her first term, which completes in December 2026, before going back to the ballot for a regular four-year term.
Applications are only open to individuals who live in District 1 and have lived in the county as a registered voter for at least three years.
While the original date was for applications to be turned in by Aug. 31, the school system decided on Aug. 29 to extend the application deadline to Sept. 15.
“We just wanted to make sure that they had ample opportunity to complete the paperwork and knew that the process was open,” Mike Lukas, board chairperson, told Southern Maryland News.
While board operations have continued as normal without a ninth member, some District 1 parents are dismayed at what they consider a lack of representation due to having only one school board member.
“There’s a lot of things going on that need equal and fair representation,” Erica Thomas, a Hughesville parent, told Southern Maryland News.
Thomas cited projects such as the current remodel of T.C. Martin Elementary School, which is expected to be completed by the 2024-2025 school year.
Shawna Mayon Marks, a La Plata parent and founder of Charles County Moms of Color, also used the project as an example of why the district needs equal representation.
“I get it that they all vote collectively, but it’s only right now Dave Hancock that’s saying, ‘Hey, T.C. Marin needs to be finished,’ or, ‘We found mold at T.C Martin and it’s going to take an extra $15,000 to fix,’ or whatever it is,” Marks said.
Marks, who ran unsuccessfully for a District 1 seat in the 2022 election, stated she did not intend to apply for the open position this time around.
When the new board member would take office remains to be seen, as interviews are not scheduled to begin until October and would depend on the number of applications received, according to school system officials.
Lukas told Southern Maryland News that “more than a couple” of applications had been received but would not give a specific number when asked.