For the third time, Charles County parents got an opportunity to hear about plans to make adjustments to enrollment at local middle schools.
Superintendent Maria Navarro was on hand for a virtual middle school redistricting hearing on Tuesday evening held virtually on Zoom.
Joining Navarro were Steve Andritz, director of planning and construction, and Brad Snow, director of transportation, to discuss the changes that will take place for the 2022-2023 school year.
The redistricting comes in response to changes brought by the planned expansion of Benjamin Stoddard Middle School.
Tuesday’s conference was the third and final opportunity for parents to make their voices heard before Navarro makes her recommendation to the Charles school board on which alternative would move forward.
The plans presented by Andritz and Snow were the same plans discussed during the Charles County Board of Education meeting in August, with the first alternative spreading students based on keeping schools under capacity as much as possible, and the second a more proportional redistribution of students.
After the presentation, parents were able to ask questions or leave comments on the plans via the virtual conference room’s chat feature, and one parent announced her frustrations with the process.
Kristen Albrittain, whose daughter is a sixth grader at Somers Middle School, would have to to switch schools in both plans.
Albrittain called the situation “endlessly frustrating,” saying her daughter was being shifted schools for the second time after being switched from Craik Elementary to Billingsley Elementary during the pandemic-affected 2019-2020 school year.
Michael Heim, superintendent of of supporting services, was asked to clarify the procedures for moving students in response to Albrittain’s comment.
Heim said students that have been moved more than once in a three-year period would be exempt from switching schools, but said that the stipulation did not remain in place as students advance from elementary to middle to high school. After Navarro gives her recommendation to the board, another set of hearings will be held on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28 before the board makes its official decision in October.
To help parents better understand how their children could be effected by the changes, an interactive planning map has been made available for parents. The site includes overlays for both enrollment alternatives and the ability for residents to type in their address to see how their family could be effected.
The website and other information on redistricting can be found at www.ccboe.com/index.php/redistricting-middle-school-ql/.
