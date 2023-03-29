It was standing room only at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building on Monday Night as parents and local leaders came together to discuss school safety.
The Charles County Board of Education held a town hall to hear from residents on their concerns about safety in schools.
“The fact that so many people are joining us here and virtually shows we have a vibrant community,” Superintendent Maria Navarro said in her opening statement to attendees.
Monday’s town hall began with a presentation from Marvin Jones, chief of schools, on student disciplinary actions over the last three school years.
The school system examined disciplinary data from school years 2019-2020, 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 from the start of this school year to the middle of March.
The data range accounted for when schools were closed due to the emergency phase of the COVID-19 pandemic that forced schools to close on March 13, 2020.
According to the presentation, the number of students with between one and two violations grew about 2% in school year 2022-2023 to 12.41% compared to school year 2021-2022’s 10.12%
The number of students with three or more violations also grew from 5.76% in 2021-2022 to 8.86% in school year 2022-2023.
While both numbers increased over last year, the percentage of students with violations were slightly lower compared to 2019-2020, where 13.22% of students had one or two violations and just over 9% had more than three violations.
Jones was quick to point out that the vast majority of students had no violations at all.
About 78% of Charles County School students have no disciplinary violations in school year 2022-2023.
While that is a sharp decrease from school year 2021-2022 at 84%, the number is in line with numbers from the 2019-2020 school year.
While data appeared to show that disciplinary issues are on the rise, Jones said the rise was mainly due to a retraction of “grace” that was extended to students during the 2021-2022 school year.
“We told our staff to extend some grace, allow [students] to get back to how things work in school” after returning from virtual learning, Jones said.
After the presentation, parents and educators provided testimony to the board about their concerns over school safety.
William Braxton, a Waldorf resident, asked board members about how schools were dealing with bullying and questioned how the school system dealt with students that were simply defending themselves.
“If a child gets repeatedly punched and kicked but if they hit back they get suspended ... how do you tell a child that they did anything wrong but defend themselves?”
Navarro responded that administrators need to investigate “both sides of incidents” and stated that the question of how is student self-defense managed was a “theme” of previous conversations the superintendent had on safety.
Brian Sandifer, pastor at Potomac Heights Baptist Church, shared concerns that violence in schools was causing an increase in student withdraws and staff member departures.
“I know of teachers and staff members, adults that have been referred to psychiatric help due to suicidal idealizations because they were just overwhelmed with the combative students in the classroom. Teachers that are physically assaulted by students that are then returned to the classroom,” he said.
Sandifer added that while he agreed that the vast majority of the students were good, the issues in Charles public schools and other school systems were contributing to a nationwide teacher shortage.
“Young people don’t want to be teachers anymore, and frankly I don’t know that I can blame them,” Sandifer said.
Diane Roberts, principal of Westlake High School, said in her comments to the board that working to keep schools safe also requires changing the conversation around students.
“We need to work together to change the narrative in our schools. ... If you tell students that they are worthless by pronouncing judgment for every mistake, they will believe you and develop symptoms of social anxiety, depression and increased negative behaviors,” Roberts said.
The principal stated that positive motivation for students would be a “great thing” and called on community members to support each other in helping to fix issues in the school.
“We have to work together as a community,” Roberts said.
Jamila Smith, a school board member, also encouraged community members to be involved with the schools.
“It’s going to take more than just the board here voting collectively. We need parents, we need community members, so I implore you to come out,” Smith said.
Board members were also quick to caution that changes will not happen overnight.
“We’re just asking you to give us some time. A lot of these things are not going to change overnight,” school board member Nicole Kreamer told attendees.
The conversation around school safety is set to continue at the board’s April meeting, where Jones plans to provide a wider presentation on disciplinary incidents in schools.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews