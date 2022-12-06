Public–private partnerships could help Charles County address the expanding need for prekindergarten space.
That was one of the recommendations in a soon-to-be released report from the workgroup to study the fiscal and operational viability of public–private partnerships — referred to as P3 — in Charles County.
According to Michael “Mike” Lukas, school board chairperson, whether or not it happens will depend on how effectively taxpayer money is used
“It’s all about what’s the best use of taxpayer dollars. ... We are not growing quickly in our K to 12 population. However with the implementation of the Blueprint [state education reform plan] and having to provide pre-K, not just for 4-year-olds, but ultimately 3-year-olds, we need to make sure that we’re ahead of the curve and providing that as soon as possible,” Lukas told Southern Maryland News.
The need to provide prekindergarten classes for youngsters also resonated with Del. Edith Patterson (D-Charles).
“The urgency of providing opportunities for 3- and 4-year-old kids for me is paramount,” Patterson said.
The report was the result of a series of meetings between county legislators, county commissioners, the board of education and state representatives from the Interagency Commission on School Construction and the Maryland Stadium authority.
During the meetings, which have been held since July, it was determined that expanding prekindergarten class space and renovating existing facilities were seen as the most valuable ways to use public–private partnerships.
According to the report, Charles public school system could accelerate the delivery of pre-K classroom space at existing schools within two to three years with public–private partnerships.
The system could also create early learning centers to facilitate full-day prekindergarten classes that students would go to before transitioning to their home elementary schools for the rest of their elementary learning experience.
Public–private partnerships would also be beneficial in helping to modernize area schools, which was determined to cost more than $500 million over a 10-year period back in 2014.
According to the report, modernization efforts at Dr. Thomas L. Higdon and Indian Head elementary schools and Matthew Henson Middle School would be considered for a public–private partnership based on all three schools having the highest need for renovation and expansion.
Partnerships for new schools not on the menu
The report also stated that the school system administrators do not recommend public–private partnerships for new school construction.
According to the report, if public–private partnerships were to be used for new schools, it would be most beneficial for building multiple schools at the same time.
However, the report goes on to state that current enrollment trends do not support the need for building multiple new schools at once.
The system used a 10-year trend from school years 2021 to 2031 for estimates.
Middle school enrollment is expected to climb 12% over the next decade from 6,146 students last school year to 6,920 to school year 2031. At the same time, the school system expects capacity to increase from the current number of 6,311 students to 7,251 after the creation of a brand new middle school.
Middle School #9 is estimated to open in for the 2028 school year.
Elementary schools are expected to see a similar rise in population over the next 10 years from 11,578 in school year 2021 to 13,270 in 2031.
At the same time, capacity is expected to increase from 12,589 to 13,349 when new Elementary School #23 opens. The school is estimated to open in 2026-2027.
High school enrollment could be the most volatile, with enrollment expected to increase over the district’s 9,561 student capacity to 9,750 next school year, but fall to a low of 8,946 by school year 2025 and top out at 9,600 in school year 2031.
There are currently no new plans for a new high school.
Financial advisor key to partnerships
The school system also determined that a financial advisor would be key to the organization of public–private partnerships.
The financial advisor would work with the school system to determine the size of the partnership contracts, set terms of projects and identify necessary funding from public and private sources.
While school board officials were grilled on when an advisor would be hired, Lukas said that seeking an individual for the position would not take place until after the report was filed and a decision was made on whether partnerships would be sought.
The full board of education will have their opportunity for input on Dec. 13 and the full report will be sent out to the Maryland General Assembly, Charles County commissioners and other parties by New Year’s Eve.